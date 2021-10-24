Vienna 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,837,190

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the first round of the 2021 Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The duo had also clashed in the second round of the event last year, with Dimitrov winning in three sets.

Tsitsipas is coming off a maiden last-eight appearance at Indian Wells, even though his run was marred by bouts of illness. The 23-year-old lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili there but is in much better shape now, as witnessed during the tie-break event he played prior to the Vienna Open.

All of Tsitsipas' hardcourt titles have been indoors, so he should feel very comfortable playing in Vienna. The Greek will be looking to build some momentum for the season's last two big events - the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Grigor Dimitrov, meanwhile, started the year on a strong note, reaching the quarterfinals of the first three events he played - including the Australian Open. However, a mid-season slump saw him exit early in a string of big tournaments.

Dimitrov seems to be getting back to his best now, with back-to-back semifinal appearances in San Diego and Indian Wells. Remarkably, he lost to the eventual champions on both occasions.

The Bulgarian will look to continue his run of good results and try to win his first title in four years when he takes the court at Vienna.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov have split their two prior meetings, so their head-to-head is tied at 1-1.

Both of their matches have gone to three sets, and Dimitrov won their most recent encounter (at last year's Vienna Open) 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 Barcelona Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov have similar games; they both possess a strong serve and big forehand coupled with a one-handed backhand. Perhaps the reason why their past matches have gone the distance is because their playing styles are so similar.

That said, they differ a lot when it comes to tactical and in-match plays. Dimitrov tends to resort to defense when put under pressure, while Tsitsipas is usually more proactive in the crunch moments.

Dimitrov is also more inconsistent with his baseline play, which is why he struggles to maintain his level in long matches.

Also Read

Barring a couple of bad results, Tsitsipas has been the more consistent player of the two this year, and has played at a high level throughout. We can expect the 23-year old to avenge last year's loss at the Vienna Open.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid