Vienna 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Andrey Rublev vs Grigor Dimitrov.

Date: October 27, 2022.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Andrey Rublev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Gijon Open.

Third seed Andrey Rublev will lock horns with World No. 32 Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the 2022 Erste Bank Open on Thursday.

Rublev was up against Diego Schwartzman in the first round. He snagged an early break in the opening set as he jumped to a 3-1 lead. He held a couple of set points on his opponent's serve in the ninth game, but was unable to close out the set then.

The Russian stepped up to serve for the set at 5-4, but needed to save three break points before he was in the clear. He eventually managed to clinch the opener on his third set point. The second set was quite one-sided, with Rublev claiming it for the loss of just one game to win the match 6-4, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2022 US Open.

Grigor Dimitrov was drawn against qualifier Thiago Monteiro in the opening round here. The Bulgarian was the first to strike as he gained a 3-0 headstart in the first set. He didn't squander the lead and managed to serve out the set without any problems to capture it.

The second set played out in a similar manner. Dimitrov secured an early break of serve to go 3-1 up. Monteiro was unable to make any inroads into the match despite his best efforts. Dimitrov just held on to the advantage he garnered early on and soon wrapped up the proceedings to win the match 6-3, 6-4 and end a three-match losing streak in the process as well.

Andrey Rublev vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

The two have faced off five times before, with Rublev leading Dimitrov 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Russian won their previous encounter at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -400 +1.5 (-1200) Over 22.5 (-135) Grigor Dimitrov +290 -1.5 (+550) Under 22.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 US Open.

Rublev played a great match to oust Schwartzman in the first round. He served and returned efficiently while hitting 21 winners compared to 13 unforced errors. Dimitrov also finished with similar numbers, albeit slightly better, over the course of his win over Monteiro. He struck 25 winners while committing 10 unforced errors.

It was a much-needed victory for the Bulgarian, who racked up quite a few consecutive losses over the last few weeks. He took the ball early, attacked quite well with his forehand and played the important points brilliantly.

Rublev, on the other hand, notched up his fifth straight win, dating back to his title-winning run in Gijon a while ago. If Dimitrov can rally well with the Russian and put him on the defensive, he could make his game break down a bit.

However, the World No. 8 is playing quite well at the moment and despite some ups and downs, has managed to emerge victorious in his recent matches. In the end, Rublev is likely to withstand Dimitrov's challenge and continue his campaign in Vienna.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

