Vienna 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (6) Jannik Sinner

Date: October 28, 2022.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Match timing: Approx. 3:30 pm local time, 1:30 pm GMT, 9:30 am ET and 7 pm IST.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner preview

Daniil Medvedev will look to reach the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will face sixth seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open on Friday.

Medvedev started the tournament against Nikoloz Basilashvili and produced a fine performance to beat the Georgian 6-2, 6-2 and seal his place in the Round of 16, where he was up against Dominic Thiem.

The first set between the two US Open champions was tightly contested before Medvedev made the first break in the seventh game. Thiem had a break point in the very next game but the Russian saved it and broke the Austrian again to take the set 6-3. Medvedev then broke in the fourth game of the second set and this proved decisive as he won it 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 US Open

Jannik Sinner entered the Erste Bank Open in Vienna as the sixth seed and squared off against Chile's Cristian Garin in the first round. Both players were strong in their service games during the opening set, but it was the Italian who made the decisive break in the eighth game and won it 6-3.

Sinner carried his momentum into the second set, winning it 6-2 to set up a Round of 16 clash against Francisco Cerundolo. Both players exchanged breaks in the first few games of the first set before the Italian broke his opponent to win it 7-5.

Cerundolo tried hard to fight back in the second set but Sinner proved too strong and won it 6-3 to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Medvedev leads 3-0 in the head-to-head against Sinner. Their last meeting came at last year's ATP Finals, with the Russian winning 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-6(8).

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Medvedev will enter the match as the favorite to win as he has won all of his previous encounters against Sinner. However, the Italian should not be written off considering his talent and recent performances.

Medvedev isn't the most elegant player in the world, but there are few players who are more effective than him. He is arguably the best defensive player on hardcourts and can attack with vigor. The 26-year-old has a solid serve and his swift movement across the court will come in handy as well.

Sinner loves to play aggressively from the baseline and will look to make the most out of his powerful groundstrokes, especially his forehand. The Italian has won 24 out of 39 points on his opponent's second serve throughout the tournament and will look to exploit the Russian's second serve.

Medvedev has looked good all week and seems to be taking fatherhood in his stride. Expect the Russian to come through this one.

Pick: Medvedev to win in three sets.

