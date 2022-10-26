Vienna 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2022.

Date: October 27, 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,349,180.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner and rising star Francisco Cerundolo will square off on Thursday for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Sinner has a 46-14 win-loss record for the year, which includes a title at Umag and three Grand Slam quarterfinal finishes. The 21-year-old has had his fair share of struggles with injuries this season which prevented him from reaching the heights he could have. It is corroborated by the fact that the World No. 12 has had to retire or give a walkover to his opponent in four events so far.

Painfully for the youngster, one such retirement came in the Round of 16 at Roland Garros against Andrey Rublev while his latest was in the semifinals of Sofia earlier this month. It was caused by an ankle injury that put him on the sidelines for the next few weeks.

Jannik Sinner @janniksin 🏼 good to be back Hallo Vienna🏼 good to be back Hallo Vienna 👋🏼 good to be back https://t.co/DMOENGt5HJ

The Italian returned to action in Vienna this week. In his first match since recovering from the injury, he breezed past Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Francisco Cerundolo in action at the Gijon Open

One of the fast-rising stars on the tour, World No. 29 Francisco Cerundolo has notched up a 23-20 win-loss record for the year. After finishing as the runner-up at the Argentina Open last year, the 24-year-old tasted maiden title glory at Bastad in July. He also reached the last four in Rio de Janeiro, Miami and Hamburg, besides claiming the trophy at the Santa Cruz Challenger.

However, since making the Hamburg semis, the youngster went on a seven-match losing streak. He finally snapped it at Gijon earlier this month, where he bowed out in the quarterfinals.

Cerundolo has come to Vienna after a Round of 16 exit in Antwerp. He swatted aside Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-3 in his opener at the Austrian capital on Monday and will be ready to take on Sinner.

Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Sinner and Cerundolo are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head. Both their meetings took place earlier this year. Cerundolo came through when Sinner retired trailing 4-1 during their Miami Masters encounter.

Sinner bounced back with a tight 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 win during the Davis Cup Group A round-robin clash between Italy and Argentina.

Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Jannik Sinner -715 Francisco Cerundolo +520

(Odds sourced from oddschecker)

Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Sinner at the 2022 US Open

Jannik Sinner was in devastating form against Garin in his Vienna opener. The young Italian served nine aces and won 92% of his first-serve points and 71% of his second-serve points. Sinner's aggressive baseline game is further amplified under indoor conditions and the World No. 12 looks fresh and in no mood to relent after a break.

If he keeps serving as well as he did against Garin, he should be the runaway favorite to seal a quarterfinal berth.

However, Cerundolo isn't an opponent who can be pushed aside easily and Sinner knows it all too well from their previous encounters. Primarily a claycourter, the Argentine has a power-packed forehand which can make all the difference.

Having said that, Sinner has better movement out of the two and is far more consistent than Cerundolo. If he can hold his nerves under pressure, the Italian should be able to overcome the Cerundolo challenge.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes