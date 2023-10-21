Vienna 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,409,835

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Third seed Andrey Rublev will take on Alexei Popyrin in the first round of the Vienna Open on Monday.

Rublev has had yet another solid season on the main tour. He's managed to amass 50 wins from 70 matches and title-winning runs at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Swiss Open. He also secured runner-up finishes in Dubai, Halle, Banja Luka and most recently in Shanghai.

The 26-year-old will enter Vienna on the back of an exceptional run at the Shanghai Masters. He defeated Tommy Paul, Ugo Humbert and Grigor Dimitrov en route to the final but couldn't get past Hubert Hurkacz. Despite taking a set off the Pole, Rublev fell short in three-sets 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(8).

On the other hand, Alexei Popyrin has chalked up 35 wins from 61 matches and a title-winning run at the Umag Open. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Open and the Japan Open.

The 24-year-old will enter Vienna on the back of a decent run in Tokyo. He outfoxed the likes of Karen Khachanov and Christian Garin en route to the quarter-final but eventually fell prey to Shintaro Mochizuki. The 19-year-old Mochizuki stunned Popyrin in a close, three-set contest 7-5, 2-6, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

The head-to-head between Rublev and Popyrin is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin predicition

Third-seed Andrey Rublev will face off against Alexei Popyrin in an exciting first-round clash at the Vienna Open. Both players bring their unique skill sets to the table, making this match a highly-anticipated showdown.

Rublev, currently ranked 5th in the world, has had an impressive season with notable victories and title-winning runs. Known for his aggressive baseline game and powerful groundstrokes, the Russian has the ability to dictate play and put his opponents under constant pressure. His consistency and ability to hit winners from all areas of the court make him a formidable opponent.

On the other side, Popyrin, ranked 45th in the world, has also shown great potential with his game. He possesses a strong serve and a powerful forehand, which he often uses to dictate points and take control of rallies. His athleticism and ability to move well on the court allow him to retrieve difficult shots and counterpunch effectively.

Considering their respective skill sets and recent form, Rublev is the favorite to win this first-round clash at the Vienna Open. The Russian has been knocking on the door since a while and is close to capturing a Major tournament. His decison-making and tactical awareness has also improved over the years. Popyrin's powerful serve and forehand can pose a threat if he finds his rhythm, but it is most likely that Rublev finds a way to tackle it and secure his place in the next round.

Pick: Rublev to win in three-sets.