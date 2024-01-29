Tennis
  • “Wanted to see the sights in Rome, thought I would have time after losing to Steff Graf" : When 15-year-old Martina Hingis spoke on beating the German

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Jan 29, 2024 00:02 GMT
Mrtina Hingis was opened up on how she felt after beating Steffi Graf at Rome while she was just 15 years old.

HIngis said:

“It was a great chance for me, to play, to beat No. 1--and I took it,” she said. “Steffi beat me bad the first two times we played. Now, the big players won’t be shaking to play such a young player. Now I beat Graf, they see what I can do and not feel so bad if I beat them. But every day can’t be like today.”
“I always wanted to see the sights here, and I thought I would have time after losing to Steffi,” she said, grinning. “Now, no time. I have to keep playing.”