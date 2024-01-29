“Wanted to see the sights in Rome, thought I would have time after losing to Steff Graf" : When 15-year-old Martina Hingis spoke on beating the German

Mrtina Hingis was opened up on how she felt after beating Steffi Graf at Rome while she was just 15 years old.

HIngis said:

“It was a great chance for me, to play, to beat No. 1--and I took it,” she said. “Steffi beat me bad the first two times we played. Now, the big players won’t be shaking to play such a young player. Now I beat Graf, they see what I can do and not feel so bad if I beat them. But every day can’t be like today.”

“I always wanted to see the sights here, and I thought I would have time after losing to Steffi,” she said, grinning. “Now, no time. I have to keep playing.”