Warsaw 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Poland Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (5) Caroline Garcia

Date: 29 July, 2022

Tournament: Poland Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Warsaw, Poland

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $251,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will square off against fifth seed Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals of the Poland Open on Friday.

wta @WTA







#PolandOpen Through to the quarterfinals @iga_swiatek defeats Lee 6-3, 6-2 and will face Garcia in the next round! Through to the quarterfinals 💪🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek defeats Lee 6-3, 6-2 and will face Garcia in the next round!#PolandOpen https://t.co/tG3W79lVQx

Swiatek has had a breakthrough season this year. She rose to World No. 1 by default after Ashleigh Barty’s retirement but backed it up with a record 37-match winning streak until she eventually fell to Alize Cornet in the third round of Wimbledon.

The Pole has racked up six glorious titles so far - one WTA 500, four WTA 1000s and a second Grand Slam title at Roland Garros. She has been almost unbeatable in 2022 with 48 victories and four defeats.

Caroline Garcia, meanwhile, has risen from the ashes. After two years of bearing mixed results, Garcia has revived herself in recent tournaments.

The French player has played two semifinals this year and lifted her eighth WTA title at the Bad Homburg Open.

She notably reached the fourth round of Wimbledon where she was taken out by Marie Bouzkova in straight sets.

👑QueenGarcia👑 @QueenGarciaa31

Next QFs vs IGA and we are READY🤩



ALLEZZZZ Just SO PROUD OF HERNext QFs vs IGA and we are READY🤩ALLEZZZZ @CaroGarcia Just SO PROUD OF HER❤️Next QFs vs IGA and we are READY🤩💪ALLEZZZZ @CaroGarcia 🦁😍🙏 https://t.co/l77b3b7vj8

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Iga Swiatek leads Caroline Garcia 1-0 in the head-to-head. The pair competed in the first round of the 2019 Cincinnati Open. Swiatek won the encounter 7-6(1), 6-1.

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek -1000 -6.5 (-110) Over 10.5 (+500) Caroline Garcia +600 +6.5 (-125) Under 10.5 (-800)

(All odds are sourced from bet365)

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia prediction

The World No. 1 will look to extend her clay-court winning streak to 19

The Pole will be the favorite to win this encounter. She has quickly established herself as an indomitable player. The 21-year-old has already collected nine titles in her young career.

Swiatek’s clay-court prowess is no secret, with five of her nine titles coming on clay. She is unbeaten on clay so far this season with a streak of 18 straight wins.

Caroline Garcia has two clay-court titles of her own. However, the 28-year-old hasn’t tasted success on the surface of late.

Since her second-round exit at Roland Garros, Garcia has managed to reach the semifinals at the Ladies Open Lausanne and the quarterfinals at the Palermo Ladies Open this month.

Both Swiatek and Garcia are yet to drop a set this tournament. In the second round, the Pole defeated Gabriela Lee 6-3, 6-2; while the Frenchwoman earned a 6-3, 7-5 victory against Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

The World No. 1 is known to attack every corner of the opponent’s side with great ease and comfort. Her shot-making seems almost effortless.

Garcia is an aggressive baseliner who will try to push the Pole wide off the court with her heavy crosscourt forehand and pair it with drop shots to control the play.

Swiatek, though, is a smooth mover on the court and will make it difficult for the fifth seed to hit winners and win rallies.

The World No. 1 will look to extend her clay-court winning streak to 19.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far