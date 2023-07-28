Warsaw 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Poland Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (8) Linda Noskova

Date: July 28, 2023

Tournament: Poland Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Warsaw, Poland

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova preview

Swiatek at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Four-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will take on World No. 59 Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Poland Open on Friday.

Swiatek flagged off her campaign for a title on home soil with a straight-sets victory over Nigina Abduraimova. She was up against Claire Liu for a spot in the last eight. The World No, 1 broke her opponent's serve twice as she raced to a 5-1 lead in the first set and claimed it for herself soon after that.

Swiatek continued to dominate the proceedings as she was up 4-0 in no time in the second set. Liu put up a fight by taking the next couple of games, but the Pole got back on track by bagging the next two games to win the match 6-2, 6-2.

Noskova, meanwhile, earned a hard-fought three set win over Jana Fett to move into the second round, where Viktoria Kuzmova awaited her. A lone break of serve in the Czech teenager's favor helped her clinch the first set.

Noskova was running away with the match as she jumped to a 5-1 lead in the second set. Kuzmova showed signs of a comeback by saving a match point and taking the next two games. However, the 18-year-old then broke her opponent's serve one last time to win the match 6-3, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -2000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 18.5 (+100) Linda Noskova +825 -1.5 (+1350) Under 18.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova at the 2023 French Open.

While Noskova threw in 11 double faults in the first round, she improved a lot in the second round, hitting just one. It helped her dictate the play considerably against Kuzmova and the Czech will be hoping to do the same against the top seed in the next round.

Swiatek, too, upped her level in comparison to how she played in the first round. Just like Noskova, she also stumbled towards the end of the match, but it just proved to be a minor hiccup.

Swiatek will be the overwhelming favorite to win this clash given their recent results. Noskova has won just a handful of matches since her breakthrough run in January, when she reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 by defeating two top 10 players.

While the World No. 1 does feel some pressure competing in front of her home crowd, she's not one to wilt so easily in the face of adversity. Swiatek's court coverage and heavy hitting style might prove to be too much for Noskova in the end.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.