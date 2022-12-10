"I have my wallpaper, it's going to stay there forever" - Linda Noskova on sharing court with legends Venus & Serena Williams

Czech tennis star Linda Noskova recently shared her experiences of sharing the court with tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

The 18-year-old experienced a breakthrough season in 2022, transitioning from a stellar junior career to a professional one. Additionally, she had the opportunity to compete against the Williams sisters in doubles at the 2022 US Open, which was likely to be their final professional match together.

In an interview with WTA, Noskova disclosed that she had a picture of herself posing on the court with the sisters after their match as her computer wallpaper and that it would stay there "forever."

"Yeah, I have my wallpaper. It's going to stay there forever," Noskova said.

Linda Noskova continued by saying that playing with Venus and Serena Williams was a "dream come true" for her and that she simply wanted to take a picture with them because it might have been her last opportunity to do so, given that the younger Williams had already declared her retirement and Venus Williams might do so at any point.

"A dream come true," Noskova said, adding, "Actually, I just wanted to have a picture with Serena or Venus before the tournament. Like, this might be my last chance to do that. But I really didn't expect to be on the greatest court, biggest court out there, along with these two legends."

In the opening round of the women's doubles tournament at the 2022 US Open, the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková defeated Venus and Serena Williams 7-6 (5), 6-4, before having their run cut short in the second round.

"I was just really lucky to play her" - Linda Noskova on facing Emma Raducanu at the 2022 French Open

Linda Noskova and Emma Raducanu pictured together at the 2022 French Open.

Linda Noskova made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the French Open as a qualifier, becoming the youngest Czech player to compete in a major since Nicole Vaidiová did so in 2006 and the youngest player to qualify for the competition since Michelle Larcher de Brito, 16, in 2009.

The Czech was eliminated in the first round at the hands of 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu; however, she managed to push the Brit to three sets, 7-6, 5-7, 1-6.

Noskova, who won the Junior title at Roland-Garros in 2021, said in the same interview that it was an "amazing experience" and that she was "lucky" to get into the main draw and play against Raducanu.

"I always liked the French Open. This year, it was just an amazing experience for me. And I was just really, really glad that I can just take a look at what really is [happening in] these Grand Slams," Noskova said.

"I was just really lucky to get into the main draw and play Emma Raducanu, which was really great as well," she added.

She also discussed her plans for the 2023 season, stating that she is looking forward to "being all around the world" in her first year as an adult.

"It's going to be my first year as an adult, so I can play as many tournaments as I want," Linda Noskova said, adding, "There's no such thing as a limit now. I think I'm just really looking forward to being all around the world."

