WATCH: Andrey Rublev distracted by fan snacking during Shanghai masters 3R clash, umpire intervenes and requests fan to stop eating

Andrey Rublev faced a hilarious distraction during his third-round clash against Adrian Mannarino at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Following a bye in the first round, Rublev commenced his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event with a commanding 6-4, 7-5 victory over Quentin Halys. The Russian then defeated Mannarino in dominant fashion, winning 6-3, 6-0 in just 63 minutes to advance to the fourth round in Shanghai.

Andrey Rublev's concentration was disrupted during the match due to a fan who was snacking louding during his serve. The Russian appeared visibly annoyed as he gestured towards the spectator. The chair umpire then intervened and requested that the fan refrain from eating.

"Can you please stop eating. Thank you very much," the chair umpire said.

Andrey Rublev produced an exceptional performance against Adrian Mannarino, striking 35 winners and registering just five unforced errors to book his spot in the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Following his dominant win, the World No. 7 playfully apologized to the Frenchman for his "unreal" performance.

"Sorry man, I played unreal today," he said at the net.

He also took the opportunity to congratulate Mannarino on his recent title win at the Astana Open. The Frenchman defeated Sebastian Korda 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final to clinch his fourth tour-level title.

"Good job with Astana," Rublev told Mannarino.

Andrey Rublev to lock horns with Tommy Paul in Shanghai Masters 4R

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 8

Following his win over Adrian Mannarino, Andrey Rublev will lock horns with 12th seed Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. The Russian enjoys a dominant 4-1 head-to-head record against Paul, having won their most recent clash at the 2022 Gijon Open in straight sets.

Paul kicked off his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event with a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win over Sebastian Ofner. He then defeated Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-4 to book his spot against the fifth seed.

Rublev and Paul both have their sights set on a deep run at the Shanghai Masters to improve their chances of qualifying for the 2023 ATP Finals. The Russian currently holds the fifth spot in the ATP Race to Turin with 3,765 points to his name.

The American, meanwhile, is in 11th place with 2,525 points, trailing the eight-ranked Holger Rune by 585 points. While the World No. 7 aims to qualify for the year-end championships for the fourth consecutive year, Paul looks to make his debut at the prestigious event.

Should Andrey Rublev emerge victorious over Tommy Paul in the fourth round, he will take on the winner of the match between Ugo Humbert and J.J. Wolf in the quarterfinals.