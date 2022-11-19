Watch: Best moments from Roger Federer's attendance at fan event in Tokyo ft. Kei Nishikori shedding a tear

Roger Federer bought parts of Tokyo to a standstill on Saturday, when he attended the 2022 Life Wear Day organized by his sponsor Uniqlo. As part of the program, Federer was joined at the event by fellow UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors, Kei Nishikori, and wheelchair tennis champions Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid.

The event was mostly hosted at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, with Federer, Nishikori, Kunieda, and Reid indulging in a host of fun activities with each other and members of the crowd.

As one would expect, Federer was the cynosure of all eyes throughout the event. He was greeted by a rapturous crowd as he arrived at the location and also when he entered the stadium at the start of the event.

Such was the reception that Federer received when he entered the court, that even Nishikori was overwhelmed, shedding a tear or two in the process. Former World No. 30 Misaki Doi, who was part of the crowd, uploaded a video of the sequence of events.

In a separate moment, fans showed a heartwarming gesture of appreciation toward Federer by turning on the flashlights on their phones and waving them in the air.

Fans show their appreciation to Roger with a surprise

Thank you, Roger.

Fans show their appreciation to Roger with a surprise

Thank you, Roger.

Fans went berserk right from the moment the Swiss legend arrived at the Ariake Coliseum.

Gordon Reid, Shingo Kunieda, Kei Nishikori, and Roger Federer came out on court one by one, with each of them receiving a hero's welcome.

Here we go! Unbelievable atmosphere at Ariake

Here we go! Unbelievable atmosphere at Ariake

Below, Roger Federer thanked the crowd for showing him such love and adulation.

The Swiss magician also showed some of his magic on the court, rotating his racket on his finger at an unbelievable speed.

Watch: Roger Federer playing tennis at the Life Wear Day event

No tennis event featuring Roger Federer is complete without the Swiss star playing a few shots of his beloved sport. Federer did the same at the 2022 Life Wear Day event in Tokyo, playing some exhibition-style warmups and doubles.

As part of the program, Federer, Nishikori, Kunieda, and Reid hosted a junior tennis coaching and mentoring session for selected students at the event. They played tennis with these children and also imparted valuable coaching tips to them.

Later, Nishikori and Federer posed with the children to great effect.

The 20-time Major champion is still a massive crowd-puller in all parts of the world even though he has retired from the sport. It remains to be seen if he will feature in such fan events more regularly, to give his legions of followers regular glimpses of him during his post-retirement life.

