Watch: Juan Martin del Potro gets emotional as crowd chants his name before last service game at Argentina Open 2022

Juan Martin del Potro had an emotional moment before the final service game of his match against Federico Delbonis at the 2022 Argentina Open on Tuesday.

The former US Open champion returned to action after nearly three years on the sidelines due to a knee injury. Prior to the tournament, he had hinted that he might retire from tennis after the South American clay swing.

The 33-year-old was up against compatriot and sixth seed Delbonis and the latter won the match comprehensively, beating del Potro 6-1, 6-3.

The match went to Delbonis but the evening no doubt belonged to del Potro, who has so often won the crowd over during his illustrious career.

Before what turned out to be quite possibly the final game of the Argentinian's career, the crowd sang his name, chanting "Ole Ole Ole, Delpooo, Delpooo." The atmosphere was too much for the former World No. 3, causing him to break down in tears.

Following the completion of the match, del Potro left his headband on top of the net in a symbolic gesture.

"Today is a full stop but I am leaving the door open for tennis" - Juan Martin del Potro

The former US Open champion has not ruled out a return to tennis in the future

Although del Potro might have played his last professional tennis match, he did not rule out the possibility of returning to the sport in the future.

"Today is a full stop but I am going to leave the window open for tennis because what I experienced tonight is unforgettable," the Argentinian said. "What is clear is, whether or not I play in Rio, I am going to take a break to let my knee recover and live without pain even if I don't play tennis. I want to have my body do what I want and not what I can."

Despite injuries derailing him on a number of occasions, del Potro has had an impressive career, winning 22 ATP singles titles. The most notable of these was his victory at the 2009 US Open where he defeated Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the semifinals and final respectively.

The Argentinian also won the Indian Wells Masters in 2018 and has two Olympic medals to his name. Although tennis fans would love to see del Potro return to action in the future, there is a fair chance that Tuesday's match in Buenos Aires was his final one.

