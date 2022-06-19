Watch: Matteo Berrettini receives unexpected marriage proposal from fan at the Queen's Club Championships

Matteo Berrettini booked his spot in the final of the 2022 Queen's Club Championships on Saturday, but that wasn't what made the Italian smile the brightest on the evening.

In the midst of his on-court interview after the 6-4, 6-3 win over Botic van de Zandschlup in the semifinals, the 26-year-old received an unexpected marriage proposal from one of his fans at the tournament.

The World No. 10 was in the process of talking about how the London weather has been erratic over the last week, when a female voice yelled out, "Matteo, will you marry me?" prompting a huge round of laughter from the crowd.

The former World No. 6 took the comment in stride, jokingly responding that he would think about it before breaking into laughter.

"Let me think about," Berrettini joked.

Matteo Berrettini now faces Filip Krajinovic in the final on Sunday, after the Serb scored a 6-3, 6-3 upset win over Marin Cilic in the semifinals. The second seed leads their head-to-head 2-0, but this will be the first time the pair are facing off on grass. A victory for the 26-year-old will give him his second title of the year, while Krajinovic is still chasing after his maiden ATP tour title.

Matteo Berrettini will be seeded eighth at the Wimbledon Championships

As a result of his exploits at the 2022 Queen's Club Championships, Matteo Berrettini has assured himself of a top-8 seeding at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

The Italian will be seeded eighth in the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, the former missing out on a stint at SW19 due to the tournament banning all Russian players and the latter due to an ankle injury.

Trenton Jocz @TrentonJocz Berrettini's win today thankfully gets him a top-8 seed at Wimbledon, where the draw will be incredibly balanced:



#1/#2: Djokovic/Nadal (the favorites)

#3/#4: Ruud/Tsitsipas (non-contenders)

#5-#8 group: Alcaraz, Felix, Hurkacz, Matteo



As even a 5-8 group as could possibly be

Berrettini reached the final in the previous edition, meaning that he will be dropping 1,200 points at the end of the tournament irrespective of his result this year. Along with defending champion Novak Djokovic, the 26-year-old is one of the biggest victims of the ATP's decision not to award any ranking points at Wimbledon this year.

The World No. 10 has expressed his staunch displeasure with the same in recent interviews, remarking that it would have been better if the ATP had consulted players before making such a huge decision.

"I understand that it is a difficult and complicated situation for everyone, but I would have preferred that this ATP decision had been taken differently, perhaps asking the players," Berrettini said. "No one has called us, or asked for our opinion, and I think it shouldn't work that way. Maybe it could have been avoided in some way since this is the biggest decision made by the ATP in 20 years."

