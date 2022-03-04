Watch: Nick Kyrgios practises his serve while Naomi Osaka watches with keen eyes

Tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios recently participated in a joint practice session in Los Angeles. Kyrgios later posted bits of that session on his Instagram reel.

The Aussie revealed that he was trying to analyze his serve during the session and also went on to heap praise on Osaka's desire to learn.

"Quick LA session with @naomiosaka. Analysing my serve to find any small detail… Her hunger to learn was pretty epic to see from a champ like her," Nick Kyrgios wrote in the caption accompanying the reel.

In the initial part of the reel, we see Kyrgios attempting a few first serves, while Naomi Osaka is sitting outside the tramlines observing the Aussie's technique. Later, Kyrgios is seen trading shots with presumably Osaka herself as she can no longer be seen in the video clip.

Both Osaka and Kyrgios are excellent hardcourt operators, especially in the service department.

Naomi Osaka showered praise on Nick Kyrgios' serve during this year's Australian Open

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Australian Open.

The blossoming Kyrgios-Osaka tennis partnership comes weeks after the Japanese star heaped praise on the Aussie during the 2022 Australian Open.

In one of her press conferences, the four-time Slam champion explained how watching matches involving other players would inspire and educate her.

"I have just been getting really inspired watching other players play their matches," Naomi Osaka said. "I'm learning from them and what they would do in certain situations. It's honestly been really fun this tournament.

She revealed that she also watched Kyrgios in action on one of the showpiece courts. According to the Japanese, the experience of the Australian Open is incomplete without watching the Aussie live in action in one of the night sessions because that is when the atmosphere is at its best.

"I watched Kyrgios' match and, honestly, now I'm feeling like it's not an Australian Open if you don't watch a night match of Kyrgios on John Cain Arena," she added. "Like, this guy is literally always on that court."

Osaka then showered praise on Kyrgios' serve, admitting that her serve percentage lacked in comparison to the mercurial Aussie.

"I thought his serve was awesome," Osaka added. "I don't think my serve percentage was as good as his, but it was really nice to see him back and having the crowd so hyped up."

Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios both fell early at the 2022 Australian Open. Osaka was shown the door by Amanda Anisimova in the third round, while eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev ousted Kyrgios in the second round.

However, the Aussie went on to win the men's doubles title with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

