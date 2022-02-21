Watch: Novak Djokovic autographs fan's book paying tribute to his legacy in Dubai

Novak Djokovic, who is gearing up for his 12th appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships this week, was recently spotted training ahead of his first-round match. The World No. 1 proceeded to sign autographs following his practice session and was captivated by a special request from one fan in particular.

The fan, named Yerik Ilyassov, proceeded to hand over a customized book titled "#WeStandWithNovak" to the 20-time Major winner. Ilyassov explained to the Serb that the book included warm wishes from his fans all around the world. Djokovic proceeded to flip through the pages as was amazed by the gesture.

He also took a selfie with the devout fan and his friends at the venue just outside the stadium in Dubai.

A Twitter fan page titled "Novak Djokovic Fan Club" later explained the concept of the book in a video, where his fans can be seen holding placards with the text "WeStandWithNovak". The screen-caps of those videos were then printed out and made into a book to pay homage to the World No. 1.

Two fans featured in the book later took to Twitter to express their love for Djokovic, while also thanking the fan page for bringing all of the Serb's fans together for the initiative.

"Thank you so much, all our love & care & support is sending to him with this book! Nole will be happy to see our messages to him!" the fan wrote in their quote-retweet of the original video. "Thank you everyone sending him messages! Thank you our @NovakFanClub for gathering all #NoleFam."

"Lovely that Novak received our warm messages of support! 😊💛 He can feel our collective strength with him," another fan tweeted.

Apart from those featured in the aforementioned book, the World No. 1 has received sympathy from most of his fans since his visa controversy in Australia. The Serb was deported from the country and denied the chance to defend his 2021 Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic all set to make his return to competitive tennis at Dubai Tennis Championships 2022

The World No. 1 celebrates with the Dubai Open title in 2020

Novak Djokovic will make his long-awaited return to action at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships later this week. The ATP 500 event will mark the Serb's first appearance on the ATP tour since the Davis Cup Finals last year.

The Serb is a five-time titlist in Dubai and will be joined by the likes of Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the hardcourt event.

