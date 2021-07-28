Watch: Novak Djokovic leads Serbian celebrations as Milica Mandic claims taekwondo gold

Novak Djokovic seems to be having the time of his life at the Tokyo Olympics. The Serb, who is bidding to win his first gold medal at the quadrennial event, has enjoyed mingling with the rest of the athletes in the Olympic Village.

Djokovic has spent his time away from the court cheering on his compatriots participating in some of the other events at the Games. On Tuesday, he uploaded a video to Twitter where he can be seen celebrating after Serbia's Milica Mandic won a gold medal in taekwondo.

Mandic, who also won heavyweight gold at the 2012 London Games, defeated South Korea's Lee Dabin in the women's +67kg category final on Tuesday.

Milica Mandic

Djokovic was one of the many Serbian athletes who watched on as Mandic reigned supreme. The World No. 1 filmed the winning moment on his own phone as members of the Serbian contingent erupted into boisterous celebration.

The Serb subsequently uploaded the video to his own Twitter handle, expressing just how proud he was of his Mandic's achievement.

"Milica’s gold moment.. unforgettable #SRB #Tokyo2020 #идемооо," Novak Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

Sputnik, a Russian news agency, also uploaded a video of the Serbians celebrating Mandic's win.

In the video, Djokovic can be seen standing on top of a mini-table, filming the remarkable moment when Mandic delivers the final kick. Djokovic made sure to record the entire room before flipping the phone to show his own jubilation. The full video can be seen in the tweet below:

Ekskluziva iz srpske tim-sobe u Tokiju: Ovako su strelci, teniseri i drugi srpski sportisti bodrili Milicu Mandić na putu do olimpijskog zlata

video: Ustupljeno Sputnjiku pic.twitter.com/CqYRY88bBr — Sputnik Србијa (@rs_sputnik) July 27, 2021

Nole standing on top of a chair or table 📣 love this!🤣🥇🇷🇸♥️ https://t.co/4SfFpgiTkO pic.twitter.com/8xD6XeGgLq — Padma (@PadmaFlorida) July 27, 2021

In addition to Mandic's gold, Team Serbia have won two more medals at the Tokyo Olympics thus far; Damir Mikec won silver in the men's 10m air pistol, while Tijana Bogdanovic took home the bronze medal in the women's -49 kg taekwondo category.

Novak Djokovic continues quest for gold against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Tennis - Olympics: Day 3

Djokovic has cruised into the third round of the men's singles event, where he will take on Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Wednesday. The Serb is just four wins away from claiming his first-ever gold medal at the Olympics.

Djokovic will also feature in the mixed doubles event alongside Nina Stojanovic. The Serbian pair kick off their campaign against Brazil's Marcelo Melo and Luisa Stefani.

