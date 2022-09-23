Watch: Novak Djokovic cannot stop giggling listening to Rafael Nadal talk about their scenic boat ride in London

Rafael Nadal joined Team Europe in London yesterday and is all set to partner with Roger Federer in what will be the Swiss legend's last match of his career tonight.

The duo practiced with the other two members of the Big 4 club — Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — for a while before getting dressed and leaving for the Laver Cup Gala event. Players enjoyed a boat ride on the River Thames to reach Somerset House, where the dinner was held.

While speaking to the media at the grand event, the Spaniard was asked about the boat ride. While Nadal stated that the boat was great, he seemed a little disappointed by the absence of waves. Hearing this, Djokovic couldn't hold back his laughter and said that Nadal was used to the waves.

Nadal: The boat was great, but there were no waves today.

Djokovic: He's used to it, the waves.

This is the first time in the exhibition tournament's history that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have come together to play for Team Europe. While the Spaniard teamed up with Federer for the 2017 and 2019 editions, Djokovic and the Swiss star played together in 2018.

"2008 Wimbledon and 2017 Australian Open finals" - Rafael Nadal picks his most memorable matches against Roger Federer

Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal at the 2008 Wimbledon Championships

Ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup, which will be Roger Federer's last professional tournament, Team Europe held a press conference where the rest of the legends were asked to name their most memorable matches against the Swiss icon. Rafael Nadal picked the final of the 2008 Wimbledon Championships, where he beat Federer in one of the greatest tennis matches ever, and the 2017 Australian Open, where the Spaniard lost in five sets.

"Well, I have to name 2008 Wimbledon, it has always been special I think, for me, of course, but I think for him too," Nadal said. "I have to choose this one. And I think, honestly, the 2017 final in Australia was another very special one because of different significance. But a few months before, we were together, injured, talking about how the things are going to be, if we are going to be able to be back on the tour at this level, and few months later we are playing the final in Australia, five-set match."

Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Gala Dinner at Somerset House / Laver Cup 2022 (Getty Images) Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Gala Dinner at Somerset House / Laver Cup 2022 (Getty Images) https://t.co/OzNKKFfIkB

The two legends will face Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World in a doubles match tonight. It will be Federer's last match of his 24-year-long decorated career.

