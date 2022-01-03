WATCH: Rafael Nadal impresses fans with a noble gesture, takes selfies with them during workout session 

World No. 6 Rafael Nadal came up with a really kind gesture during his training session ahead of playing at the 2022 ATP 250 in Melbourne. In a recent video, the Spaniard was seen taking selfies with a large number of fans while hitting the gym.

Rafael Nadal will kick off his 2022 ATP 250 Melbourne campaign on Wednesday. He has recovered from Covid-19 and is ready to return to the court after a gap of about five months.

Rafael Nadal at a training session

While preparing himself for the 2022 ATP 250 Melbourne, Rafael Nadal was cycling in the gym where fans rushed to take selfies with him. Despite being busy with his workout, the 20-time Grand Slam champion didn't disappoint them and took selfies with numerous fans. Moreover, he greeted all of them with a smile and even shook hands with some of them.

While discussing the incident on the Tennis Channel, American tennis player Taylor Townsend hailed Nadal and called him a "nice guy." She also revealed that it is not people's fault as everyone becomes so "excited" after watching the Spaniard.

“He’s so nice. He is such a nice guy. But honestly, after a while, he will probably be like, ‘Ok, Guys, Let me cooldown’. People are excited to see him. I can’t blame them," said Townsend.

Rafael Nadal can cross paths with Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals of the 2022 ATP 250 Melbourne

Rafael Nadal got a bye in the first round of the tournament. He will now meet the winner of the match between a qualifier and Marcos Giron in the pre-quarters. After this, though, he is likely to meet Alexei Popyrin, who will be getting home advantage, or Dominik Koepfer in the quarter-finals.

Rafael Nadal Fans @RafaelNadalFC Rafa Nadal goes in search of an 89th career title in Melbourne. Check out his draw: bit.ly/3zkiEJ2 Rafa Nadal goes in search of an 89th career title in Melbourne. Check out his draw: bit.ly/3zkiEJ2.

If the Spaniard manages to advance through this round, he will most likely encounter Nick Kyrgios, another player who is playing at his home. Interestingly, Kyrgios has beaten Nadal on three occasions in his career so far. Thus, he can prove to be a big challenge for him, especially when the Spaniard is trying to find his form and momentum.

Rafael Nadal with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open

If Rafael Nadal passes the Kyrgios challenge, he will most probably face Grigor Dimitrov or Reilly Opelka in the finals.

Following the 2022 ATP 250 Melbourne, Rafael Nadal will be competing at his 17th Australian Open in two weeks. It is a Grand Slam where he hasn't achieved glory since 2009 when he defeated Roger Federer in the final to lift the trophy.

