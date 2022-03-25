Watch: Rafael Nadal invites young fan to practice with him at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal has long been praised as one of the most upstanding tennis players on the ATP tour. Fans from all around the world have shared anecdotes about their interactions with the Mallorcan over the years, with almost all of them having nothing but positive experiences to convey.

Recently, the mother of one of the Spaniard's young fans took to social media to share how the 21-time Grand Slam champion made her daughter's day.

In a post uploaded to Instagram, the user (Nikki) revealed that her daughter Bella, a former champion in the under-12 category, was given the opportunity to hit a few shots with the World No. 3.

Bella and her mother were simply hoping to watch the Spaniard practice for the Indian Wells Masters since they were long-time fans of his. But the former World No. 1 and his team unexpectedly invited the girl to step onto the court and hit a few shots.

Bella's mother was lost for words trying to commend the 35-year-old for his gesture, hailing him as the "kindest" and "most humble" person who was a source of inspiration for kids around the world. She added that Bella will remember the moment forever and thanked Nadal profusely for encouraging her daughter on her tennis journey.

"Still surreal that Bella had the chance to step onto the court and play with THE Rafael Nadal! Huge thank you to his team for making Bella feel so special and encouraging her. He is the kindest, most humble person and such an inspiration to Bella and kids around the world!" she wrote. "Rafa is truly a champion on and off the court. This is something we will never forget and will stay with Bella forever!!"

Nikki included several short clips from their session together, showing Bella and the 21-time Grand Slam champion trading shots.The Mallorcan also exchanged a high five with the girl in one of the videos, an action that was mimicked by the rest of his team members at the end of the session.

Rafael Nadal to spend 4-6 weeks on the sidelines due to a stress fracture

A stress fracture will see Rafael Nadal out of action for the next four to six weeks

Unfortunately, the 2022 Indian Wells Masters did not go as planned for Rafael Nadal. The World No. 3 lost in the final against Taylor Fritz in straight sets, bringing to an end his 20-match unbeaten start to the year.

Later on, the Spaniard revealed that he had sustained a stress fracture on his rib during his semi-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz. Playing the final ended up exacerbating the injury, forcing him out of action for the next four to six weeks.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena. Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena.

The 35-year-old is poised to sit out the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. His participation in the Rome Masters and Madrid Masters is also in doubt, putting his chances of winning a 22nd Grand Slam at the French Open in jeopardy as well.

In the same Instagram post, Bella's mother expressed the sentiment millions of Nadal fans around the globe are feeling, saying she was praying for his speedy recovery. She added that she was eager to see the former World No. 1 grace the tennis courts soon so she can cheer him on again.

"We are praying [Rafael Nadal] has a quick recovery, and look forward to cheering for him on the court again soon!" she wrote.

