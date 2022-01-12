Watch: Rafael Nadal practices with Alexander Zverev; Naomi Osaka, Matteo Berrettini and Alex de Minaur also hit Rod Laver Arena for Australian Open 2022 preparations

Rafael Nadal is ramping up his preparations for this year's Australian Open with practice sessions with the best of the best. The Spaniard, who made a return to competitive tennis at the Melbourne Summer Set last week, traded hits with 2021 ATP Finals winner Alexander Zverev at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

A Rafael Nadal fan named Tanika posted a video of the Spaniard's practice session on Twitter. In the video, Nadal can be seen serving to Alexander Zverev from the far end of the court. Zverev, one of the best returners in the world right now, knocks the ball back from a deep position in the court, after which the two elites get into an intense cross-court rally.

Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafa's practice with Alexander Zverev today (via Carlos Costa IG Stories) Rafa's practice with Alexander Zverev today (via Carlos Costa IG Stories) https://t.co/ZhOb1dnDfp

At the end of the video, Zverev seems to miss the line with his forehand, following which he squats down due to possible cramps.

Rafael Nadal also traded hits with his good friend Diego Schartzman earlier on Tuesday. Schwartzman, who regularly practices with Nadal, later took to Twitter to post a photo of himself with the Spaniard during the session.

Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka made successful returns to pro tennis at the tune-up event in Melbourne

It should be noted that Rafael Nadal was out of commission during the second half of the 2021 season. Ever since making his return to pro tennis at the ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne, the Spaniard has shown eagerness to play aggressive tennis on the medium-paced hardcourts in Melbourne, as evidenced by his practice sessions with Zverev and Schwartzman.

The likes of two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini and home favorite Alex de Minaur also practiced at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

Osaka made her return to tennis at the tune-up event in Melbourne last week, where she made the last four. The former World No. 1 had not played on the WTA tour since last year's US Open, choosing to take a break from tennis for mental health reasons.

Berrettini and de Minaur also had successful outings at the ATP Cup last week, getting some much-needed match practice ahead of the year's first Major.

Below are a few pictures from the practice sessions of Nadal, Osaka, Berrettini and de Minaur.

Rafael Nadal unloads on a backhand at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday

Naomi Osaka hits a forehand during her practice session

Matteo Berrettini after hitting a forehand

Also Read Article Continues below

Alex de Minaur prepares to serve during a practice session

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala