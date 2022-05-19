Watch: Rafael Nadal showcases his football skills during training session at the French Open

It is no secret that Rafael Nadal is an incredibly talented sportsperson, with the Mallorcan leading the men's Grand Slam race in tennis. The Spanish legend's sporting talent, however, is not restricted to tennis.

A big football fan and aficionado, Nadal displayed his neat football skills on the tennis court during his practice session ahead of the French Open. The Mallorcan is also an avid golfer and is known to excel on the course.

Nadal arrived in Paris on Wednesday and booked a practice session at Roland Garros. Fans turned up in huge numbers on Court Philippe-Chatrier to watch the 13-time French Open champion.

Nadal's smooth footballing skills were on display as the Spaniard dribbled with the tennis ball and almost hit a perfect bicycle over the head. His slick footwork was received by loud cheers from the crowd. The Spaniard greeted them with a smile and proceeded to the court with his tennis racquet.

The Mallorcan has time and again expressed his love for football and his uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, was a prolific footballer at Barcelona FC. He played the sport quite seriously as a kid, but decided to pursue tennis professionally when at a crossroads between the two sports.

Nadal has also been seen supporting his favorite team, Real Madrid, from the stands over the years. He was recently present at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu football stadium in Madrid, watching Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semifinal against Manchester City. The 35-year-old was in the city for the 2022 Madrid Masters.

Rafa Fan @RafaFan22 @Nina201710 Real Madrid are making an AO 22 Nadalesque comeback in Champions League semifinals while Rafa Nadal is cheering them on @Nina201710 Real Madrid are making an AO 22 Nadalesque comeback in Champions League semifinals while Rafa Nadal is cheering them on https://t.co/7gc6TRTRzY

Nadal's practice session seemingly went well, which is a great sign for the Spaniard. The 35-year-old has a few days to further test out his foot and overall fitness ahead of his campaign for a 14th French Open crown.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Very early days but all I can say so far is Nadal looks a heck of a lot better than he did in the final set last Thursday in Rome Very early days but all I can say so far is Nadal looks a heck of a lot better than he did in the final set last Thursday in Rome

What is Rafael Nadal's own assessment of his foot injury?

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Five

Rafael Nadal's foot injury resurfaced during the Spaniard's last 16 match against Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open last week. When asked about his injury in the post-match press conference, the 35-year-old said that he is not injured, but is a player who 'lives with an injury.'

He added that the recurring nature of the foot injury was a difficult situation to accept and that it was frustrating to be unable to practice.

"No, I have my foot. That's all. I had my foot again with a lot of pain, and that's it. I am not injured. I am a player living with an injury. That's it. No, no, is nothing new. It's something that is there," he said back then.

"Of course, it's difficult for me to accept the situation sometimes, no? Yeah, can be frustrating that a lot of days I can't practice the proper way, he added.

It's important to note that Rafael Nadal has been managing this injury for almost two decades and is equipped and experienced to properly deal with the issue. With the Spaniard bringing his doctor to the tournament, his fitness remains in doubt as he gears up to lift a 14th French Open title.

