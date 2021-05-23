Watch: Roger Federer accidentally nails Gael Monfils with a ball in funny tennis challenge

Roger Federer made a losing return to clay as he was beaten by Pablo Andujar in the Geneva Open this week, but that has done little to dampen the Swiss' spirits off the court.

On Saturday, Federer unsuccessfully attempted to recreate a popular video originally posted on social media by Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina last year.

👀 🥚 🥚 🐣

sorry 🙌@Gael_Monfils I am out of rhythm

We try it again in a few weeks 🤨 https://t.co/kb9ByYmZHD — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 22, 2021

In the original video, Svitolina was seen swatting balls at Monfils, who was standing at the back of the court staring at his phone. The point of the challenge was for Svitolina to avoid clocking Monfils with the ball and to instead hit around him.

On Saturday, Roger Federer took Svitolina's place and proceeded to hit three balls in the direction of the Frenchman. While the first two shots went according to plan, the third ball struck Monfils firmly in the groin. The Frenchman dropped to the floor in pain, leaving Federer and Svitolina in splits.

“This is behind the scenes. This one doesn’t count," a smiling Federer said as the camera panned towards him.

The video has since gone viral on Twitter and garnered over 340,000 views.

Roger Federer to play Halle in lead-up to Wimbledon

After his defeat to Andujar, Roger Federer admitted that he is not a contender for Roland Garros this year and that his main priority was still Wimbledon.

ATP500 Halle entry list incl. Federer, Zverev, Medvedev, Hurkacz, Nishikori, Auger-Aliassime and Rublev, source @DartsTennis pic.twitter.com/8oqPMO3TXf — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) May 19, 2021

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is set to play the 2021 Noventi Open at Halle in the lead-up to the grasscourt Slam. Federer is a 10-time champion at Halle, and he will reportedly be joined by the likes of Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the German city.