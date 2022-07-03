Watch: Roger Federer arrives at Wimbledon for Centre Court centenary celebrations

Eight-time champion Roger Federer attended Wimbledon on Sunday to celebrate the centenary of the Centre Court. Federer was invited by the All England Club to mark this memorable occasion.

Federer injured his knee during the 2021 grasscourt season, following which he decided to go for a third surgery on his joint. He has since been recovering and trying to regain full fitness before his planned comeback later this year.

The 40-year-old can be seen walking towards the Centre Court in the tweet embedded below.

Up until last year’s Wimbledon, Middle Sunday used to be a rest day, but this year things are different, with play scheduled for both men and women.

As reported by express.co.uk, Wimbledon has confirmed that the centenary celebrations will take place ahead of play on the main court on Day 7 of The Championships.

"Celebrating the centenary of Centre Court at Church Road and looking ahead to what the next 100 years may bring is the focus of this year's Wimbledon," Wimbledon said. "On Sunday 3 July - the first time that Middle Sunday has been a permanent part of the event schedule - there will be a special ceremony taking place on Centre Court."

Roger Federer makes his presence felt at Wimbledon despite not featuring for the first time in 23 years

Roger Federer never missed an edition of Wimbledon from 1999 to 2021 (Note: Wimbledon did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The ongoing edition is the first time in 23 years that Federer has not been seen donning an all-white attire and wielding his racket at SW19.

However, he has still made his presence felt at the All England Club with his appearance on Middle Sunday.

Additionally, the 40-year-old also narrated a video for Wimbledon, which was posted by the official Twitter handle of the tournament on Sunday.

The video, which is just short of a minute, has Federer describing the work and dedication required to achieve greatness.

"Greatness, it takes time to evolve and to grow, to strive for relevance in a world that changes fast," said the Swiss. "To learn how to adapt when the conditions work against us - it's an endeavour to be sharper and smarter; the labor of excellence has all this time itself. A century of relentlessly keep pushing the boundaries further and further, again and again and again."

