Watch: Roger Federer carries out series of exercises in latest Instagram upload of his rehab

Roger Federer posted a new video on his Instagram reel on Wednesday, in which he can be seen doing a range of exercises aimed mainly towards strengthening the mobility of his legs.

This video comes as a further shot in the arm to his millions of fans after he recently posted that his rehabilitation was going on well.

Federer has been undergoing rehabilitation since August last year after a third surgery on his right knee, which has been bothering him since 2020.

The Swiss went under the knife twice in 2020, after which he briefly returned to the tour last year. He played at Roland Garros and made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon but aggravated his injury, forcing him to go for a surgery for the third time.

Now, from the Swiss' latest Instagram reel, it seems that the 40-year-old is slowly but steadily returning to full fitness as he continues with his aim of making a comeback later this year.

In the reel, we can see the 20-time Major champion do a series of exercises meant to increase one's mobility and reflexes in their lower limb. He appears to be moving seamlessly, indicating that he does not feel any pain in his knee, which is always a good sign during rehabilitation.

Federer's reel has got over 85,000 likes in about 50 minutes of it being posted (at the time of writing), with Dominic Thiem being one amongst his peers to have liked the video.

Scores of fans of the Swiss have also made their presence felt in the comments section of the video, with over 1,500 users having replied to the original reel so far.

"In the middle or end of 2022" - Roger Federer when asked about his comeback plans last month

Meanwhile, the former World No. 1 was asked about his comeback plans during an interview last month. He revealed that he plans to return to action towards the end of this year and, in the meantime, keep increasing the intensity of his workouts.

"I still have to wait a little bit with running," Federer said. "I hope I can increase that more and more over the next few months and hopefully make a comeback in the middle or end of 2022."

He also stressed that opting for a third procedure on his knee was the "right thing" to do as it was becoming difficult to carry on with the pain.

"The surgery was the right thing," he said. "The knee was no longer good after Wimbledon. It couldn't go on like this. I'm fine. I walked on crutches for 2 months and had to start all over again."

