WATCH: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia have fun dancing before attending ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

In a recent Instagram post, Serena Williams uploaded a video in which she and her daughter Olympia could be seen dancing and having fun ahead of attending the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards on Thursday.

"We are ready for the ESSENCE luncheon in my Serena dress aiiiii," Williams captioned the post.

While Serena Williams wore a one-sleeve, body-hugging pink dress for the event, Olympia looked cute in a black and white checked outfit, with shades of pink.

The mother-daughter duo clicked a couple of pictures together before the event, with Williams showcasing her photogenic personality.

The ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards marked its 15th anniversary on Thursday and was created to celebrate the strides made by black women in film and TV.

Along with Williams, renowned actresses Karrueche Tran, Chante Adams, Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, producer Kandi Burrusse, and model Meagan Good, among others, attended the event.

Serena Williams is yet to win a Grand Slam after the birth of her daughter

Williams with her daughter Olympia

Williams last won a Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open when she was two months pregnant. She defeated sister Venus Williams in the final to lift her 23rd Grand Slam in Melbourne.

After her title run at Melbourne Park, Williams took a break from the sport due to her pregnancy and returned to the tour the following year.

But despite featuring in four Grand Slam finals since then, Williams has not managed to win another Major. The former World No. 1 sits agonizingly short of Margaret Court's record of 24 Majors.

2018 Wimbledon - Angelique Kerber

2018 US Open - Naomi Osaka

2019 Wimbledon - Simona Halep

2019 US Open - Bianca Andreescu



Williams was last seen in action at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where she injured her leg during her first-round match. Currently ranked No. 240 in the world, it is uncertain when the American will return to the tour and whether she has it in her to win another Slam or two.

