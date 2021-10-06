Watch: Serena Williams' tennis match interrupted by Hollywood-inspired villains in amusing commercial

Serena Williams recently returned to star in DirecTV's latest advertising campaign, which features the American tennis legend playing a tennis match that gets repeatedly interrupted by a series of Hollywood-inspired villains.

The 46-second commercial, entitled 'Quiet Please', features Williams serving at triple match point in front of a packed stadium.

But in an amusing twist, the 40-year-old is interrupted by a chainsaw-wielding villain, a freaky monster and a sinister-looking clown. In the midst of all the mayhem, nonchalant 'Quiet Please' requests from the chair umpire add to the amusement.

The commercial is the second in the series starring Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam champion earlier appeared as Wonder Woman in the satellite service provider's advertising campaign.

Williams is slated to appear in another installment of the campaign, which is expected to be released at some point this year.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not competed on tour since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, but continues to be a top pick for companies looking to add star power to their advertising and marketing campaigns.

New posters released for 'Serving Up Justice', a digital comic featuring Serena Williams as Wonder Woman

Williams starred in a digital comic book series.

Williams' character from the first advertisement spawned a digital comic book series entitled 'Serving Up Justice' in collaboration with DC Comics and Critical Mass.

The first issue of the four-part book was released on DirecTV's official website on September 21, and the satellite service provider has continued to market the series.

The company recently unveiled a couple of new posters on their social media handles featuring Serena Williams in her now-famous Wonder Woman avatar, wielding a gold racket. The Twitter post was captioned: "My 2022 vision board is just these posters from our 'Serving Up Justice' collab".

