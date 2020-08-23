WATCH: Two old men ignore Roger Federer while discussing car features 

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is one of the most famous athletes in the world. However, in a recent Mercedes-Benz commercial, two elderly men are too involved in their discussion about the car to notice the Swiss tennis legend.

Roger Federer is the brand ambassador of luxury car manufacturing giant Mercedes Benz. The 2009 French Open winner is set to miss the remaining tennis this year because of his injury issues, but Federer has been active commercially during the lockdown.

He surprised the rooftop tennis girls in a Barilla commercial last month, and the 39-year-old also launched his own 'vegan' shoes.

@rogerfederer in action on the film and photo set in Ticino. See the final result this Sunday and find out what it’s all about.🎥#MercedesBenz #staytuned pic.twitter.com/hjtHQMe3O3 — Mercedes-Benz CH (@MBSwitzerland) August 21, 2020

A few days ago, Mercedes Benz shared pictures on social media, where Roger Federer was seen shooting for the commercial that was released earlier today.

Roger Federer stars in hybrid technology commercial

The 40-seconds long video was shot in Ticino over the last few days. Two older men are sitting on a veranda. Soon, Roger Federer arrives at the spot and goes to a nearby shop. The two senior citizens do not note his arrival as they start discussing whether the car is an electric car or whether it has a gasoline engine.

Federer goes inside the shop, wishes the shopkeeper a 'good day,' and purchases the food item he wants. After coming out, he draws the attention of the two old men towards him and resolves their discussion by saying, "It's an electric and a gasoline one." The two older gentleman remain starstruck as the 2012 Olympics silver medalist bids them adieu.

Roger Federer - World's highest-paid athlete

Roger Federer's brand is pristine

Roger Federer turned pro in 1998, and in the last 22 years, he has won 20 Grand Slam titles, a tally that includes six Australian Open titles, one French Open, eight Wimbledon Championships, and five US Open trophies. The only tennis stars who who have achieved similar success are Rafael Nadal and World No.1 Novak Djokovic.

While Federer has reached the twilight of his career, he recently became the highest-paid sportsperson globally, with an earning of $106.3 million in the last year. It is noteworthy that the World No.4 earned only $6.3 million in prize money, while the rest of his income was through brand endorsements.

Currently, Roger Federer is the face of 13 different companies, including Barilla, Moet & Chandon, Rimowa, Gillette, Wilson, Mercedes-Benz, Credit Suisse, Rolex, and On.