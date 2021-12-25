Watch: Video of Novak Djokovic and coach Marian Vajda singing Christmas carol surfaces online

During the festive period, tennis players often take to social media to showcase their Christmas celebrations and also wish their fans a Merry Christmas. An old video of Novak Djokovic immersing himself in Christmas traditions recently surfaced online.

In the video, the Serb is wearing a large white beard while his coach Marian Vajda dons a Santa Claus hat. The duo attempt to sing the famous Christmas carol The Twelve Days of Christmas but fail to nail the lyrics on a number of occasions and end up bursting into laughter.

However, Djokovic and Vajda eventually manage to get through the song, albeit quite out of tune.

ᖴᖇᗩᑎI @frani23121



and coach Marian are amazing ❤️ Merry Christmas Eve everyone 🎄 @DjokerNole and coach Marian are amazing ❤️ Merry Christmas Eve everyone 🎄@DjokerNole and coach Marian are amazing ❤️ https://t.co/Q9fWegFwiH

The video, which was uploaded by a Twitter user named Frani, sent fans into splits.

Snezana Cvetkovic @SnezaCC @frani23121

I can never get enough of this video 😂 @DjokerNole Merry Christmas Eve Frani 🎄I can never get enough of this video 😂 @frani23121 @DjokerNole Merry Christmas Eve Frani 🎄I can never get enough of this video 😂

"I can never get enough of this video," a user named Snezana Cvetkovic commented.

Abdel_Peace 🇵🇸 @Abdel_Peace1 @frani23121 @DjokerNole Thank you Frani. Have a wonderful Christmas Eve as well. Don't forget to get a gluten free Christmas pudding 😜 @frani23121 @DjokerNole Thank you Frani. Have a wonderful Christmas Eve as well. Don't forget to get a gluten free Christmas pudding 😜

A user named Abdel Peace urged 'Frani' to enjoy a gluten-free Christmas pudding, subtly referring to Djokovic's diet.

"Thank you Frani. Have a wonderful Christmas Eve as well. Don't forget to get a gluten free Christmas pudding."

Novak Djokovic on entry list for 2022 Australian Open

Djokovic yet to confirm his participation in next month's Australian Open

The World No. 1 had an outstanding 2021 season, winning three Grand Slam titles and equalling long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Majors. The Serb was one win away from completing the Calendar Slam, but was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

Djokovic also won the Paris Masters and the Serbia Open, and broke Federer's record for the highest number of weeks as World No. 1. He also ended the year ranked No. 1 for a record-breaking seventh time.

After a few weeks' rest, Djokovic will shift his focus to 2022. He is expected to launch his season at the ATP Cup in Sydney. Serbia are in Group A of the competition alongside Norway, Chile and Spain.

Djokovic is also on the official entry list for the Australian Open but doubts still linger over his participation in the tournament. According to the Victorian government's vaccination policy, it is mandatory for all players to be completely vaccinated before arriving in Melbourne. Djokovic has yet to reveal whether he has been vaccinated.

Tournament director Craig Tiley recently revealed that he was confident the World No. 1 registered his name for the Australian Open because he met the medical requirements.

"He does not speak to anyone on a medical level, but I know that if he is here it is because he meets the conditions. We want to have the best players here, I would love for Novak to come. If he agrees with the conditions, luxury, if not, it will be disappointing."

Also Read Article Continues below

Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times and is a three-time defending champion.

Edited by Arvind Sriram