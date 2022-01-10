Watch: Violence erupts in Melbourne after Novak Djokovic leaves his lawyers' office

Violence broke out in Melbourne earlier on Monday following Novak Djokovic's court case against the Australian government. The city's police force subsequently tried escorting the Serb out of the area in a black car but was met with a crowd of protesters, many of whom were possibly Djokovic fans.

Djokovic's visa was revoked by the federal government last week after the Australian Border Forces didn't allow the World No. 1 entry into the country. The Serb challenged the decision in court and came out on top earlier on Monday.

Djokovic reportedly bided his time in his lawyers' office as the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke presided over whether the World No. 1's visa should be canceled. According to a report by an Australian tabloid, Hawke took nearly four hours to evaluate what needed to be done, ultimately deciding not to exercise his powers amidst public unrest.

The Age @theage #COVID #AustralianOpen theage.com.au/sport/tennis/n… Updated:Novak Djokovic is free to leave his lawyer's CBD office after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke declined to make use of a four-hour window to cancel the tennis star's visa under the Migration Act | #Kyrgios Updated:Novak Djokovic is free to leave his lawyer's CBD office after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke declined to make use of a four-hour window to cancel the tennis star's visa under the Migration Act | #Kyrgios #COVID #AustralianOpen theage.com.au/sport/tennis/n… https://t.co/VwhypKaPA8

Djokovic proceeded to leave his lawyers' office in a black car escorted by the Melbourne police force, according to reports. The Serb, however, was tracked down by a crowd of fans and protesters on the street adjacent to his lawyers' office and things soon got out of hand as the crowd started gathering around the Serb's car.

Although a large majority of Djokovic's supporters did not indulge in violence, with many of them resorting to "Free Nole" chants, there were a few fans who probably got too close.

Paul Sakkal @paulsakkal



Lots of folk music, group dancing and "free Nole" chants



And a few shouts of "sack Dan Andrews" because we're still in Melbourne after all Serbian fans arriving at the Melbourne building that Djokovic is in with his lawyerLots of folk music, group dancing and "free Nole" chantsAnd a few shouts of "sack Dan Andrews" because we're still in Melbourne after all @theage Serbian fans arriving at the Melbourne building that Djokovic is in with his lawyerLots of folk music, group dancing and "free Nole" chantsAnd a few shouts of "sack Dan Andrews" because we're still in Melbourne after all @theage https://t.co/NZjq2TgRl9

Police began pepper-spraying bystanders as soon as they sensed danger, causing violence to break out on Collins Street.

As police dealt with protesters who swamped Djokovic's car, several glass bottles and other items were hurled at the Serb's entourage. It should be noted, however, that Djokovic wasn't hurt in the fiasco as police kept the crowd of protesters at bay.

Adam Hegarty @ajhegarty9

Police pepper spraying Novak fans .. as they swamp a black Audi leaving the carpark, assuming it’s Novak. @9NewsAUS Extraordinary. And it’s turned violent.Police pepper spraying Novak fans .. as they swamp a black Audi leaving the carpark, assuming it’s Novak. @9NewsMelb Extraordinary. And it’s turned violent. Police pepper spraying Novak fans .. as they swamp a black Audi leaving the carpark, assuming it’s Novak. @9NewsMelb @9NewsAUS https://t.co/lhu7Zid4EX

Below are photos from Collins Street in Melbourne, where thousands of protesters had gathered:

Novak Djokovic leaves his lawyers' office in a black car

Novak Djokovic's fans celebrate on Collins Street after he won his court case

Serbian fans march on Collins Street

Police pepper-spray dangerous protesters while escorting Novak Djokovic: Reports

In the video below, police can be seen attempting to turn away violent protesters. They refrained from the use of lethal force, even though several protesters tried to punch and kick them.

Tennis journalist Tumaini Carayol, who is in Melbourne to cover the Happy Slam, took to Twitter to upload a video of the police escorting Djokovic, disclosing that it took them five minutes to get the situation under control.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol Absolute mayhem by Novak Djokovic’s lawyer’s office on Collins Street. A car leaving the office is completely surrounded by people cheering “free Nole” Absolute mayhem by Novak Djokovic’s lawyer’s office on Collins Street. A car leaving the office is completely surrounded by people cheering “free Nole” https://t.co/H3mAsEHSdX

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol Police eventually surrounded the car and sprayed a substance at the crowd. A lot of coughing and people rinsing eyes. After about 5 mins of the car coasting and surrounded, the car left. Back window tinted. Police eventually surrounded the car and sprayed a substance at the crowd. A lot of coughing and people rinsing eyes. After about 5 mins of the car coasting and surrounded, the car left. Back window tinted.

