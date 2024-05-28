WATCH: When 'ridiculous' Iga Swiatek interrupted Naomi Osaka's press conference and hilariously urged the Japanese to do the same to her next time

Iga Swiatek had once unexpectedly interrupted Naomi Osaka's press conference during the 2021 Australian Open and had jokingly urged the Japanese to do the same to her next time. That year, Osaka had won the Melbourne Slam by defeating Jennifer Brady with a score of 6–4, 6–3 in the final.

Osaka was ranked World No. 3 and had just claimed the 2020 US Open title when she entered the 2021 Australian Open. After a convincing straight sets victory over Caroline Garcia in the second round, the former World No.1 was seen doing a press conference.

There she was unexpectedly interrupted by the then 19-year-old Iga Swiatek, who had mistakenly entered the Japanese's press room.

Naomi Osaka had handled the interruption with grace, understanding that it was unintentional. She exchanged a few words with Iga Swiatek before the Pole apologized and left the press conference room.

“Hello! How are you today?” Osaka asked.

“I’m great,” Swiatek said.

“I was gonna interrupt your interview but I felt like I shouldn’t,” Osaka said.

“Okay. Good win today. You shouldn’t hesitate next time,” Swiatek replied.

“Okay. I heard you had a flip-flop dilemma,” Osaka said.

“Yeah...” the Pole said.

“You're so ridiculous [laughs],” the Japanese replied.

“Yeah, I know. Sorry about stopping your interview,” Swiatek said.

“Okay. See you. Bye,” Osaka said.

“Bye!” Swiatek said.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Naomi Osaka was seeded third at the 2021 Australian Open and had began her campaign by defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. She continued her winning streak by defeating Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3, and 27th seed Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2 in the second and third rounds, respectively.

The former World No.1 then overcame Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the fourth round and Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Osaka secured her spot in the final by defeating 10th seed Serena Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the final four. She then went on to face Jennifer Brady in the championship match, where she emerged victorious to claim her second Australian Open title and her fourth Grand Slam title overall.

On the other hand, Iga Swiatek, who was seeded 15th had started her Australian Open campaign with a strong performance, defeating Arantxa Rus 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.

Swiatek then defeated Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-4, and Fiona Ferro 6-4, 6-3 in the second and third round respectively. However, the World No.1's campaign ended in the following round after she was defeated by second seed Simona Halep 6-3, 1-6, 4-6.

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek have faced each other twice on the WTA Tour

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Miami Open

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek have faced off twice on the WTA Tour, each winning one match. Their first encounter was at the 2019 Canadian Open, where Osaka emerged victorious with a score of 7-6(4), 6-4. The second match took place in the final of the 2022 Miami Open, where Swiatek claimed the title by defeating Osaka 6-4, 6-0.

Currently, Osaka and Swiatek are competing at the 2024 French Open. The Japanese entered the main draw at Roland Garros by using her protected ranking and started her campaign by defeating Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in the first round.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, a two-time defending champion at the French Open, is the top seed and began her campaign by defeating qualifier Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round.

The World No.1 will go up against Naomi Osaka in the second round, marking their third meeting on the WTA Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback