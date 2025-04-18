We asked AI to predict the results of Barcelona Open 2025 QF ft. Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur: Here's what it had to say

Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur are set to clash in the 2025 Barcelona Open quarterfinals. The last eight of the ATP 500-level claycourt event will also feature matches between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Arthur Fils, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud, and Karen Khachanov and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

When asked to predict the outcome of the match between top seed Carlos Alcaraz and No. 5 seed Alex de Minaur, Google's Gemini AI went with a straight-set win for the Spaniard, citing his dominant 3-0 head-to-head against the Australian. Gemini also brought up the four-time Major champion's diverse, all-court game as a key factor and how it's more suited to clay than de Minaur's counterpunching style of play. Alcaraz is a two-time champion in Barcelona.

Key factors that could affect the outcome of Alcaraz and de Minaur's 2025 Barcelona Open quarterfinal clash, as per Google Gemini (Source: Google Gemini)

Google Gemini's predicted result of Alcaraz and de Minaur's 2025 Barcelona Open quarterfinal encounter (Source: Google Gemini)

Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur's most recent meeting came in the final of this year's ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. The Spaniard edged the Australian 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

For the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Arthur Fils, the third and seventh seeds respectively at the ATP 500 event, Gemini picked the young Frenchman as the winner in three sets. The AI made this prediction based on Fils' two victories in as many past encounters with the Greek on the ATP Tour.

According to the AI, the Frenchman would be keen on attacking Tsitsipas' one-handed backhand, which remains a relative weakness in the Greek's game. The former No. 3 and two-time Major finalist is yet to take a set off of the 20-year-old Fils.

Google Gemini's prediction of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Arthur Fils' 2025 Barcelona Open quarterfinal matchup (Source: Google Gemini)

Gemini also had some interesting predictions on offer for the rest of the 2025 Barcelona Open quarterfinal clashes.

Casper Ruud and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to join Carlos Alcaraz and Arthur Fils in Barcelona Open 2025 semifinals, as per Gemini

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (left) and Casper Ruud (right) at the 2021 French Open (Source: Getty)

Defending Barcelona Open champion Casper Ruud was backed by Gemini to come out on top against fellow Scandinavian Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. The Norwegian has a 6-1 lead over the Dane in their ATP Tour-level head-to-head. Six of those clashes came on outdoor clay courts, and Ruud won five of them. According to Gemini, this gives the defending champion the edge going into the matchup.

Google Gemini-listed key factors that could determine Casper Ruud and Holger Rune's 2025 Barcelona Open quarterfinal (Source: Google Gemini)

Google Gemini's predicted outcome of Ruud and Rune's quarterfinal in Barcelona (Source: Google Gemini)

In-form Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was also picked by Gemini among the winners of the 2025 Barcelona Open quarterfinals. Fokina has so far been in excellent form this season, and recently reached the semis of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he fell to a defeat at the hands of eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. According to the AI, Fokina would need three sets to get past Karen Khachanov in Barcelona.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Karen Khachanov's 2025 Barcelona Open quarterfinal prediction by Google Gemini (Source: Google Gemini)

If Gemini's predictions do come true, Carlos Alcaraz will play Arthur Fils and Casper Ruud will play Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the 2025 Barcelona Open semifinals.

