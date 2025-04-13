Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday, April 13. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against the Italian 3-1, beating him most recently in the 2024 Miami Open.

After a quarterfinal run in Melbourne, Alcaraz captured his first title of the season in Rotterdam. He also reached the semifinals in Indian Wells but couldn't make his mark against Brit No. 1 Jack Draper.

The Spaniard entered Monte-Carlo after a disappointing second-round exit in Miami. He outfoxed Daniel Altmier and Arthur Fils in the first few rounds before brushing aside Alejandro Davidoich Fokina in the semifinals. Alcaraz defeated the in-form Fokina in straight sets 7-6(2), 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti, meanwhile, has 12 wins from 16 matches so far, including quarterfinal runs in Buenos Aires and Hong Kong. He also reached the fourth round in Miami but fell to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

The Italian started his campaign in Monte-Carlo by defeating Bu Yunchaokete in the first round. He then outclassed the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alex De Minaur en route to the final. Musetti edged past De Minaur in a close three-set bout 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(4).

Alcaraz and Musetti will face each other for the third time on clay in Monte-Carlo. Let's take a look at AI's prediction for the upcoming contest.

As per Google's Gemini AI, Carlos Alcaraz is most likely to win the Monte-Carlo Masters. Here are the three main reasons why:

First, Alcaraz's superior head-to-head record against Musetti. He has earned bragging rights three out of the last four times they've played each other.

Second, the Spaniard's solid form on clay. He is the defending champion at the French Open and has continued his rich vein of form on the surface.

Third, Musetti's conditioning going into the final. The Italian has spent the most time on the court than any other player this week. Four out of his last five matches have gone the distance in the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti - Image Source: Gemini AI

Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Masters 1000 final in 13 months at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Alcaraz celebrates a point in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is making his second appearance in the Monte-Carlo Masters this year. He is through to the final of a Masters 1000 event for the first time in 13 months on tour.

Alcaraz reached the final in Indian Wells last year. He successfully defended his title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The Spaniard will be eager to capture his sixth title at the Masters 1000 level on Sunday. He has never won the Monte-Carlo Masters in the past.

