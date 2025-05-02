We asked AI to predict the winner of Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo Madrid Open 2025 SF: Here's what it had to say

Former top 10 player Casper Ruud will square off against 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals of the Madrid Open 2025 on Friday, May 2. The Norwegian hasn't dropped a set so far and beat ninth seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

Cerundolo dropped his first set in Madrid during his quarterfinal showdown against Miami champion Jakub Mensik. He staged a comeback to beat the teenager 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2. He previously ousted top seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round as well. With a spot in the final up for grabs, we asked AI which one of them is likely to win their semifinal tussle.

Google's Gemini AI gave Ruud a slim edge to win this match. He has been in impressive form in Madrid, beating top 10 players Medvedev and Taylor Fritz. While he does trail in the head-to-head against Cerundolo, he has won their last couple of matches on clay.

Gemini AI prediction for the Madrid Open 2025 semifinal between Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo.

The AI did make a case for Cerundolo as well, who has been in impressive form at the Madrid Open with wins over Zverev and Mensik. However, Ruud has a better resume on clay compared to the Argentine and thus has the potential to continue his journey here.

Casper Ruud bidding to reach his first final at the Madrid Open

Casper Ruud at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Casper Ruud is vying to secure his place in the final of a Masters 1000 tournament for the third time in his career and for the first time in Madrid. He advanced to his maiden final at this level at the Miami Open 2022, going down to Carlos Alcaraz. He reached his second final at last year's Monte-Carlo Masters and lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas this time.

While Ruud has been inconsistent this season, he seems to have found his footing in Madrid. Francisco Cerundolo, on the other hand, has a chance to book his place in the biggest final of his career with a win over the Norwegian. He previously reached his only Masters 1000 semifinal at the Miami Open 2022.

This is a great opportunity for both players to polish their resumes. They're two wins away from capturing the biggest title of their careers. Ruud has repeatedly put himself in this position. Aside from his couple of runner-up finishes at the Masters 1000 level, he has also lost three Major finals over the years. He will be keen to make amends and finally lay his hands on a big title after all this time.

