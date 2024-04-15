Pete Sampras once discussed the evolution of his friendship with his arch-rival Andre Agassi.
Sampras told Sports Illustrated in 2007:
"I would [describe us as friends today]. Not anything where we stay in touch week to week, but if he were ever in L.A. or I were in Las Vegas, I think we would reach out to one another just to get together or have our kids play."
"The great thing that happened with us is that everything we went through, completing for major titles, I think we came out better friends than when we went into it. It’s a credit to who we are and what we represent," he added.
