Martina Navratilova has always been one of the most carefree players on the WTA Tour when it comes to expressing her opinions.

More than two decades ago, Navratilova did not mince her words in response to her former colleague Natalie Tauziat, who made some damning claims about the women's governing body in her autobiography 'Les Dessous Du Tennis Féminin'.

For tennis fans the world over, Martina Navratilova remains one of the greatest singles players of all time, thanks to her haul of 18 Major titles. After retiring from singles tennis in 1994, the American star focused mainly on doubles.

Navratilova was partnering with South Africa's Mariaan DeSwardt in the mixed doubles event at 2000 Wimbledon, when she was asked a rather intriguing question. A local journalist informed her about former World No. 3 Nathalie Tauziat's comments about the WTA Tour's apparent bias towards good-looking players.

The then-43-year-old felt the Frenchwoman's assertions were a badge of honor for the top female players at the time, as she said:

"We certainly don't want to be helping that perception that we have to be sexy in order for people to come watch us play tennis. We play a damn good game, period. If we're sexy on top of that, fine. Should not be the priority."

The former World No. 1 claimed that there was a double standard in how female tennis players were perceived as opposed to soccer and volleyball players. She said:

"We have the personalities, we have the games, we have the athletes. We can push that plenty. You've seen it across the board, not just tennis players. You see the soccer players doing it, volleyball, they have to play in a bathing suit about this big (indicating). Guys don't have to do that. There is a double standard. Always has been. Hopefully, we're pushing it out of the way a little bit at a time."

Martina Navratilova also scoffed at the publicity that the top players on the women's circuit were receiving at the time, diverting attention from their male counterparts. She said:

"We don't see the guys posing with just the flag in front of their body, the important parts. You know, we have a great product out there."

Martina Navratilova won a combined 59 Major titles, making her one of the GOATs

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert were thick as thieves despite being rivals

Martina Navratilova was a force to be reckoned with in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The American famously won titles in all three disciplines at the 1987 US Open, in what was a hallmark of her incredible versatility and athleticism.

In singles, Martina Navratilova enjoyed the most successful period of her career in 1982-87, contesting at least the semifinals of one of the four Majors in 21 of her 23 appearances. She came away with 14 titles in those years, establishing one of the most plausible arguments for the best peak in tennis history.

The American was no slouch in doubles too, winning 31 women's doubles and 10 mixed doubles titles. The 59-time Major titlist's longevity was tremendous, with her last doubles title coming at the 2006 US Open with Bob Bryan. This was more than three decades after her first-ever Grand Slam triumph at the 1975 French Open women's doubles, where she reigned supreme with Chris Evert.