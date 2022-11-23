"We're back to these guys making massive sacrifices to be playing for their country" - Lleyton Hewitt on the new Davis Cup format

Former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt was delighted following Australia's victory over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Davis Cup.

Hewitt, the captain of the Australian team, said that he was proud of his players for the effort they put in despite a long and tiring season.

"I can't be prouder of these guys. I know it's a bloody long year. You know, there have been changes and tweaks to this competition that we have had to adjust to the last three years. We're back to these guys making massive sacrifices to be playing for their country. This is the third time this year," said Hewitt during a post-match press conference.

The Aussie also spoke about the change in the tournament's format, adding that the training his team did last week was the reason they beat the Netherlands.

"Normally, you know, when it changed to this format, it was only ever going to be twice a year. So we have added on another week, it's been a bloody long year for everyone, and we are a long way from home, too. Don't forget that," Lleyton Hewitt said

"I don't like the chances of this final series ever being played in Australia. My boys do a lot of hard work, they come together, and they back each other. The training that we did last week, that's the reason that they got the result tonight," he added.

"Obviously we would have loved to have Nick play" - Lleyton Hewitt on the exclusion of Nick Kyrgios from the Davis Cup team

Lleyton Hewitt during the Davis Cup group-stage tie between Germany and Australia

Nick Kyrgios opted out of playing in the Davis Cup this season. The World No. 22 hasn't played in the international team event since 2019.

Lleyton Hewitt stated that he would have loved to have had the flamboyant Aussie on the team, especially since he hasn't played many tournaments this season. He went on to praise the players who were participating, saying he "couldn't be prouder."

"Obviously we would have loved to have Nick play," Hewitt said in the presser. "You know, he's had an incredible year and not played that many tournaments, to be honest. Yeah, we all know the capability of how he can play high-level tennis when he's motivated."

"For us not to have him here, we put that aside and we try and come together, and we've got a good group of guys here that are willing to do the hard yards and put their hand up for their country, and I couldn't be prouder of all of them," he added.

