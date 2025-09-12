"We saw Iga Swiatek putting a lot of pressure on herself"- Pole's coach Wim Fissette reveals how heartbreaking Danielle Collins defeat changed everything

Iga Swiatek overcame her streak of bad luck in the first half of the season to lift her maiden Wimbledon title by defeating Amanda Anisimova in July this year. However, the Pole's coach, Wim Fissette, outlined how hard she had to work in order to overturn her fortunes.

Ad

The 24-year-old made it to at least the quarterfinals at all four Majors this season, but lacked the decisive edge at crucial stages at times, which is one of the keys to winning titles. Fissette revealed that the Pole had been struggling to keep up with the expectations that followed her remarkable 2024 season.

However, something snapped in Swiatek after her Italian Open loss to Danielle Collins in the Round of 32. In an interview with Polish media outlet Rzeczpospolita, Fissette said:

Ad

Trending

"We saw that Iga was putting a lot of pressure on herself, with high expectations surrounding her, and she was trying to do the same thing she did last season instead of focusing on her development. That was the moment she realized she needed to open herself to new ideas."

The Belgian further explained that Swiatek's coaching team, including Maciej Ryszczuk and Daria Abramowicz, sent some motivational messages her way, which seems to have played a part in her upturn in form.

Ad

"I said: Be open to new ideas, because in sport, there's no one path, and you have to adapt every day. That's what tennis is all about," added Fissette.

Iga Swiatek and Wim Fissette have been working together since October 2024.

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette impressed with Pole's intensity

During the same interview, Iga Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette, shared how the Pole impresses him with her determination and intensity. He stated that the six-time Grand Slam champion tries to maintain peak professionalism, which makes her stand out.

Ad

Fissette commended Swiatek's hunger to get better as he shared how the Pole was back on court right after her remarkable Wimbledon win, to start working on herself. He said:

"What's unique is that Iga enters every day with the same intensity, regardless of the result or tournament. I always see the same intensity, focus, and professionalism in her. It's extraordinary. Even after winning Wimbledon... she returned to the court a few days later to work with the same desire to be the best version of herself."

The Belgian, along with his wife Jasmien Clijsner and his kids, is often spotted cheering for the Pole during her matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More