Andre Agassi spoke up to John McEnroe after the latter commented on Novak Djokovic's dip in form and compared his Tiger Woods' personal life.

Agassi told the media in 2017:

"I spoke to John directly about that. We all have the potential to say regretful things that come with unnecessary hurt to people. My hope is that he'll show more judgment moving forward."

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi