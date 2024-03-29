Pete Sampras once distanced his rivalry with Andre Agassi from that of John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors.

Sampras told the media during the 1995 Miami Open:

"Well, you know, Andre and I are very different people. But we are capable of, for instance, sitting down and trying to work out this Davis Cup situation where we are going to go over and play. We basically just leave it on the court. We don't take cheap shots in the media, whatever, just keep it on the court."

"Just go out and when I play Andre, there is no gamesmanship there, it is the better man wins. We just go out and play. There is nothing too complicated about the whole situation."

