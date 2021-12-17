"We were afraid of Serena in my era... Now it's just not the case anymore" - Justine Henin on why Serena Williams will not win a 24th Grand Slam

Former World No. 1 Justine Henin has said that Serena Williams' chances of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam look slim.

The American is arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time and has been incredibly consistent for over two decades, winning 23 Majors. Following Williams' win at the 2017 Australian Open, many thought she would equal or even surpass Margaret Court's record of 24 Slams.

The 40-year-old has made four Grand Slam finals since, but has fallen at the final hurdle each time. Last season, Williams' form dipped due to injury and her ranking dropped to 41.

According to Henin, Williams seems to have lost her 'fear factor' and does not have the same drive anymore.

Speaking to Eurosport, the Belgian said:

“The young players are starting to fear Serena Williams less. We were afraid of Serena in my era. And a lot of girls continued to be afraid of her for years. Now it's just not the case anymore and certainly she feels it. You can feel that her attitude on court has changed. there is less self-belief, there is less self-confidence and potentially, we can ask, is there still the same drive, the same desire?"

Henin emphasized that while Williams' accomplishments have been "exceptional," maybe it is time for the American to "move on."

"And frankly, we are allowed to answer 'no'," Henin continued. "That does not take anything from her and she remains someone exceptional in all that she has accomplished. That will never change. And maybe she's at that point. Maybe she's in that phase of her life where maybe it's potentially time to move on."

The Belgian added that it is unlikely Williams will win another Grand Slam.

"I'm starting to have to be convinced, that the quest that she had set herself to go and win more Grand Slams, at least one Grand Slam, won't happen. But it's always hard to answer ‘100 per cent it's not going to happen’," she concluded.

Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open

Williams' ranking fell to 41 this year

Serena Williams recently confirmed she will not compete at the Australian Open next month as she is not in the best physical shape.

Williams' only notable achievement this year was reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. Following a series of disappointing performances and an injury at Wimbledon, the former World No. 1 was forced to call time on her season.

There is no doubt that Serena Williams has slowed down and is clearly in the twilight of her career. But given her vast experience and winning mentality, she should not be written off just yet.

