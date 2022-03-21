Weekly round-up: Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek are champions in Indian Wells, Roger Federer resumes training, Novak Djokovic reclaims World No. 1 spot | March 21

Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek emerged victorious at the 2022 Indian Wells Open on Sunday. The American defeated 21-time Major champion Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the final, while Swiatek got the better of Maria Sakkari.

Roger Federer has resumed training in his quest to make a comeback to the sport. The Swiss ace has been on the sidelines since undergoing a third knee surgery following his exit from Wimbledon last year.

Despite not competing at the Indian Wells Masters, Novak Djokovic's fans have plenty of reasons to rejoice. The Serb has received the green light to defend his title at Roland Garros and has shed some light on his upcoming schedule. He also reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev, on the other hand, faces an uncertain future alongside other Russian athletes as they face a potential ban at Wimbledon. Here's a recap of all the action from the past week.

Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek win 2022 Indian Wells Open

Taylor Fritz ended Rafael Nadal's 20-match winning streak to lift the trophy in the California desert. Both players weren't at their best physically, with the Spaniard looking particularly uncomfortable throughout the match.

Nadal had chest issues and was having trouble breathing in the final. His foot injury also flared up, causing him trouble throughout the week. Nevertheless, Fritz played a great match to lift his first Masters 1000 trophy.

IGA GOES BACK-TO-BACK @iga_swiatek defeats Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 at #IndianWells to clinch her second consecutive WTA 1000 title of the season! IGA GOES BACK-TO-BACK 🏆🏆🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek defeats Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 at #IndianWells to clinch her second consecutive WTA 1000 title of the season! https://t.co/8gx5nUNkgM

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek continued her brilliant run of form to win her second consecutive WTA 1000 title. She defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets to win the 2022 Indian Wells Open. It was her third WTA 1000 title overall.

Swiatek is now the new World No. 2 and could challenge current World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty for the top spot in the coming weeks.

Roger Federer shares video of himself training

Roger Federer underwent a third knee surgery last year and has been out of commission ever since. But he sent his fans into a frenzy on Sunday after sharing a video of himself training.

The Swiss was seen hitting forehands on a practice court, indicating his recovery has been going well and a comeback is on the horizon.

Novak Djokovic to defend Roland Garros title, will kick off clay season at Monte Carlo Masters

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has confirmed that Novak Djokovic will be able to defend his title. With the relaxation of vaccination rules in France, he will also be able to compete at the Monte Carlo Masters.

"As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open." - Amelie Mauresmo said in a statement.

After Daniil Medvedev's early loss at the Indian Wells Masters, the Serb will return to the World No. 1 spot once the rankings are updated on Monday.

Daniil Medvedev and other Russian athletes could face Wimbledon ban

British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston stated that Russian athletes could be banned from Wimbledon this year. Russian players will likely be required to provide assurances that they do not support Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are talking to various sports about this and what the response should be there," Huddleston was quoted as saying by iNews. "Absolutely, nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled."

The Russian and Belarusian teams have already been disqualified from the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup. Russian athletes across various sports are facing the consequences for their country's attack on Ukraine.

