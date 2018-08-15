Western and Southern Open: Roger Federer begins quest for eighth title; Serena Williams ousted

Roger Federer in action at the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday

Roger Federer made a victorious return to the circuit after more than a month as he made his way to the third round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, USA on Tuesday. The second seed needed 1 hour 12 minutes to notch up a 6-4, 6-4 win over the 47th ranked Peter Gojowczyk of Germany.

This was the first match for the 37-year-old since squandering a match point to go down to Kevin Anderson in the quarter-finals at the Wimbledon Championships in July. Federer is playing at the Cincinnati Masters for the first time since 2015 and is aiming for his eighth title at this tournament as he builds up form ahead of the final Major of the season.

After a poor start to the match that saw him pepper a couple of double faults, the Swiss regrouped to produce 12 aces and break Gojowczyk twice. Next up for the former champion is Leonardo Mayer, who saw off the 16th seeded Lucas Pouille 7-6(7), 6-4.

In another second round match, 19-year-old Denis Shapovalov defeated 14th seed Kyle Edmund 6-4, 7-5.

In the first round matches, 15th seed Nick Kyrgios had to battle for 1 hour 58 minutes before he could prevail over Denis Kudla 6-7(2), 7-5, 7-6(9). The Rogers Cup runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, who upset four top-10 players last week, failed to continue his great run and went down to 11th seed David Goffin 5-7, 3-6.

Former Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic had an effortless 6-3, 6-3 win over qualifier Dusan Lajovic. Gerry Weber Open champion Borna Coric dished out a stellar performance to beat qualifier Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-3.

Paris Masters champion Jack Sock’s miseries continue as he was beaten by Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chung 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Serena, Azarenka fall

In a blockbuster second round encounter between two Grand Slam champions in the women's draw, eighth seed Petra Kvitova outlasted former champion Serena Williams 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in 1 hour 58 minutes. This was just the second win for the Czech in seven career meetings with the 23-time Major winner.

The two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who has won five titles this season, thundered eight aces past the American and broke her four times in this titanic tussle played under the lights in Cincinnati.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina showed some spirited resilience as she overcame a mighty challenge from the 2004 US Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova. Svitolina fought for 2 hours 41 minutes to get a 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-4 win over the Russian.

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, a winner at this tournament in 2013, bowed out with a 4-6, 5-7 loss to sixth seed Caroline Garcia.