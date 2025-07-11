What happened when Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek played each other in junior tennis? Looking back at their record ahead of Wimbledon final

Iga Swiatek booked her place in the sixth Major final of her career on Thursday, July 10, beating Belinda Bencic in commanding fashion in their semifinal bout at the 2025 Wimbledon. The Pole's next opponent will be Amanda Anisimova, who upset World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to reach her first-ever title match at a Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek and Anisimova were seeded eighth and 13th at Wimbledon, respectively, which made them the outside favorites for the women's singles title. That said, both players performed well above expectations if Day 11's proceedings at SW19 were anything to go by.

In only her second career Major semifinal outing, Amanda Anisimova played some scintillating tennis to down Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and 38 minutes. Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, swatted aside a resurgent Belinda Bencic for the loss of just two games to make it to her first-ever women's singles summit clash in London.

For what it's worth, Swiatek and Anisimova have never faced off on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0. However, the two players met once before they turned pro - at the 2016 Junior Billie Jean King Cup Juniors Finals.

Back then, Poland and the USA topped their groups relatively easily in the BJK Cup round-robin stage. The two teams subsequently won their women's semifinal matches before taking on each other in the title match at Budapest.

Although the Pole lost 6-4, 6-2 in the tie's second singles fixture to her Wimbledon final opponent, her country secured the deciding doubles encounter. With their triumph, the then-15-year-old and her compatriots helped Poland win only their second title in the juniors' competition's history and first since 2005.

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova have had contrasting campaigns at Wimbledon 2025

Iga Swiatek hits a forehand at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has enjoyed smooth sailing at the 2025 Wimbledon this fortnight, dropping just one set en route to the Wimbledon final. The 24-year-old routed former World No. 4 Bencic 6-2, 6-0 in just over an hour in their last-four clash, thereby underlining how at home she is on the grasscourts of the All England Club.

Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, has dropped three sets on her path to the title match in London. She went to three sets against Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, Linda Noskova in the fourth round, and Dalma Galfi in the third round. Interestingly, while the 23-year-old's campaign has been tough, she did defeat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-0 in her first-round match last week.

