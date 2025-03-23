What happened with Novak Djokovic? All you need to know about Serb's controversy at Miami Open

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia and one of the greatest of all time, finds himself surrounded by controversy again, this time for not taking a stand. Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), the organization co-founded by Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, recently filed a lawsuit against the governing bodies of tennis.

Ad

Djokovic, who is playing at the Miami Open at the moment, did not sign the petition himself. He has made his stand clear regarding the lawsuit, claiming that he does not agree with all the points made in it.

The lawsuit mainly resulted from the grievance of the PTPA regarding the formula devised for the prize money of various tournaments and also the "unsustainable" 11-month schedule of ATP and WTA.

Djokovic has often been vocal about various issues like the discrepancy in the earnings of elite players and those ranked outside the top 100. He himself acknowledged it in his recent interview as he said:

Ad

Trending

"In general, I felt like I don't need to sign the letter because I want other players to step up. I've been very active in tennis politics."

He further added about the aforementioned lawsuit:

"This is a classic lawsuit, so lawyers to lawyers, type of situation. So to be quite frank with you, there are things that I agree with in the lawsuit, and then there are also things that I don't agree with. And I found that maybe some wording was quite strong in there, but I guess the legal team knows what they are doing and what kind of terminology they're supposed to use in order to get the right effect."

Ad

Djokovic wants the other top players to get involved

Novak Djokovic has clearly mentioned that he wants other players to step up and voice their concerns about various issues the players keep facing in the sport.

However, as of now, his call has not been answered yet. Carlos Alcaraz, the current World No. 3, has made it clear that he does not support the filing of the lawsuit, making his dissatisfaction apparent at his name getting quoted in it.

Ad

Some fans lambasted the tennis great on X for distancing himself when the organization took a step in the direction toward the very purpose of why it was founded. One fan wrote:

What hypocrisy. Djokovic founded the PTPA, now that there's pushback, he's suddenly distancing himself? Own your stance or don't start the fight."

It is quite clear that some of the fans are not liking the fact that Djokovic is refusing to throw his weight behind PTPA's move. However, to be fair to him, the Serb has often played a lone hand at standing up or voicing his concerns against the authority. Hence, he might be justified in calling some of the other players to take the initiative.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis