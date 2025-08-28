What happened between Taylor Townsend & Jelena Ostapenko at US Open 2025? All you need to know about the racism allegations after heated incident

Things got fiesty between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open on Wednesday. The American outclassed Ostapenko in straight sets in the second round, 7-5, 6-1.

The duo locked horns for the third time on the main tour in New York. Townsend won their previous encounter at the 2024 Canadian Open, 6-2, 6-1.

Ostapenko put up a decent fight in the first set, but ran out of gas as the match progressed. She took her defeat with a pinch of salt and shared a few words with Townsend during their post-match handshake.

Here is the video of their interaction after the match point:

ESPN @espn Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko got in a heated interaction after their second round match at the US Open. ​ Townsend is on to the third round.

Ostapenko reached the quartefinals of the US Open in 2023, but hasn't been able to navigate past the second round in the last two years.

The Latvian expressed her feelings after the dramatic contest and said:

“Today after the match I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding [moment] and didn’t say [sorry], but her answer was that she doesn’t have to say sorry at all," Jelena Ostapenko said

"There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow and it was the first time ever that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland, it doesn’t mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants," she added

The former French Open champion also felt Townsend didn't follow the rules during their pre-match warm-up:

"In the beginning of the match all players are supposed to start warm up on the baseline. The opponent came out and straight away started the warm up at then which is very disrespectful and against the rules of a tennis match," she concluded

Townsend continued her rich vein of form by reaching the third round of the US Open this week. She's chalked up six wins from her last eight matches on tour.

Here's what the American had to say about their interaction:

"I mean, it’s competition. People get upset when they lose. She told me I have no class, no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US. I’m looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US. So let’s see what else she has to say," Taylor Townsend said

"I was never racist in my life, I respect all nations" -Jelena Ostapenko on racism allegations against Taylor Townsend

Ostapenko at the 2025 US Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Jelena Ostapenko has been accused of racism during her second-round match against Taylor Townsend. While no official reports are claiming the same, tennis fans have bombarded her social media and called her racist.

The Latvian not only expressed her feelings via social media, but also addressed racism accusations. Here's what she said in her post-match post:

"Wow how many messages+ received that I am a racist. I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn't matter where you come from. There are some rules in tennis and unfortunately when the crowd is with you you can't use it in disrespectful way to your opponent," Jelena Ostapenko said

"Unfortunately for me coming from such a small country I don't have that huge support and a chance to play in homeland. I always loved to play in the US and US OPEN, but this is the first time someone is approaching the match this disrespectful way," she added

Jelena Ostapenko shares an update on her Instagram - Image source @jelena.ostapenko Instagram

Townsend also reacted to the racism claims and clarified that she didn't take Ostapenko's comments that way. The American wished to remain focused on her tennis and do well in New York:

"That’s something you’re going to have to ask her,” said Townsend. “I didn’t take it in that way but also that has been a stigma in [the Black] community of being not educated ... when it’s the furthest thing from the truth. So whether it had racial undertones or not, that’s something she can speak on. The only thing that I’m worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament," Taylor Townsend said

Townsend will now take on fifth seed Mirra Andreeva in the third round. She trails the head-to-head battle against Andreeva 1-0. The Russian defeated her in three sets at the Madrid Open last year.

