"What am I supposed to say about Andre Agassi's life? I can't say anything" - When Venus Williams spoke about legend's shocking drugs confession

Venus Williams once shared her thoughts on Andre Agassi making the shocking revelation about using drugs during his playing days. Williams opened up about the controversy during her campaign at the 2009 WTA Finals.

In his 2009 autobiography 'Open,' Agassi confessed that he had deceived the ATP after testing positive for crystal meth in 1997. At the time, the former World No. 1 claimed that he had "accidentally" consumed a soda that contained the drug in a letter to the ATP, which allowed him to escape a ban. However, in his memoir, the former World No. 1 admitted that he had lied and revealed that he had used the drug intentionally.

Venus and Serena Williams were both in action at the 2009 WTA Finals in Doha when the news broke and shocked the tennis world. The sisters locked horns in the group stage of the year-end championships, with Serena claiming a 5-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory.

During her post-match press conference, Venus Williams was asked about her reaction to Andre Agassi's confession. Although the American asserted that Agassi's book would sell well due to its "interesting" content, she stated that she couldn't comment on the former World No. 1's life.

"His book will probably sell. It seems really very interesting, to say the least. But, I mean, what am I supposed to say about Andre's life? I can't say anything," she said.

Like her sister, Serena Williams also chose not to voice her candid opinion on Andre Agassi's revelation about his crystal meth use.

"I don't even know what crystal meth is" - Serena Williams on Andre Agassi's drug use revelation

Serena Williams and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

Speaking to the press after her win over Venus Williams at the 2009 WTA Finals, Serena Williams humorously claimed that she was unaware of what crystal meth even was after being asked for her reaction to Andre Agassi making an honest admission about his drug use.

The American also refused to comment on Agassi avoiding a suspension despite his positive test and instead used the opportunity to promote her own book, 'On The Line.'

"I don't even know what crystal meth is, so, you know, that's what my reaction to it is," she said. "I haven't read anything about Andre Agassi's book. All I know is I have a book coming out. It's called On The Line (laughter)."

At the year-end championships, Serena Williams reached the semifinals after going undefeated in the group stage. The American set up a rematch with defending champion Venus Williams in the final after Caroline Wozniacki retired mid-match during their semifinal encounter.

Serena emerged victorious against Venus once more, beating her sister 6-2, 7-6(4) in the final to clinch her second WTA Finals title.

