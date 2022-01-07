"What Novak Djokovic is going through is not right, he's being detained against his own will" - John Isner on Serb's visa controversy

John Isner has voiced his support for Novak Djokovic over the Serb's ongoing visa fiasco in Australia. Isner believes Djokovic broke no rules while entering Australia, and, as such, has been mistreated by authorities who detained him at the airport.

The World No. 1 entered Australia armed with a medical exemption, which he believed would have given him clearance to play in the Australian Open. So far, however, the exemption has not been deemed sufficient by the Australian Border Force or the Federal Government.

As a result, Djokovic was initially detained at the airport for close to nine hours before being shifted to a hotel designated for detainees.

There were rumors that the Serb could be deported from Australia as early as Thursday given his visa got canceled. But his legal team successfully secured an interim injunction allowing the World No. 1 to remain in the country until his case is heard by a judge. The hearing has been scheduled for 10 am local time on Monday.

Reports also suggested that Djokovic's phone was taken away from him while he was detained at the airport, although the Australian Border Force has denied those claims.

John Isner, for his part, feels there is "no justification" for the treatment meted out to the World No. 1.

"What Novak is going through right now is not right," John Isner tweeted. "There’s no justification for the treatment he’s receiving. He followed the rules, was allowed to enter Australia, and now he’s being detained against his own will. This is such a shame. #IStandWithNovak."

John Isner @JohnIsner What Novak is going through right now is not right. There’s no justification for the treatment he’s receiving. He followed the rules, was allowed to enter Australia, and now he’s being detained against his own will. This is such a shame. #IStandWithNovak What Novak is going through right now is not right. There’s no justification for the treatment he’s receiving. He followed the rules, was allowed to enter Australia, and now he’s being detained against his own will. This is such a shame. #IStandWithNovak

A Twitter user responded to Isner, pointing out how Djokovic was free to leave Australia at any time. The American quote-tweeted that response and stressed that the World No. 1 had a "right" to remain in the country.

"He's free to leave Australia. Get your facts right," a Twitter user responded to Isner.

"He has a right to be here and is fighting the good fight right now," Isner replied. #IStandWithNovak.

"Novak Djokovic's being singled out" - John Isner

John Isner also interacted with renowned music journalist Toure on Twitter. Toure responded to one of Isner's tweets, explaining how a non-citizen like Djokovic does not have the fundamental right to enter a particular country.

"Djokovic actually does not have a “right" to enter a country that he’s not a citizen of," Toure said. "Nothing requires Australia to let him in."

Young Daddy @Toure John Isner @JohnIsner twitter.com/kapitangina/st… He has a right to be here and is fighting the good fight right now. #IStandWithNovak He has a right to be here and is fighting the good fight right now. #IStandWithNovak twitter.com/kapitangina/st… Djokovic actually does not have a “right" to enter a country that he’s not a citizen of. Nothing requires Australia to let him in. twitter.com/JohnIsner/stat… Djokovic actually does not have a “right" to enter a country that he’s not a citizen of. Nothing requires Australia to let him in. twitter.com/JohnIsner/stat…

Isner agreed with Toure's point, but at the same time stressed that Djokovic was being "singled out."

"As a sovereign country, yes, you’re right. But he’s being singled out IMO," Isner replied.

Toure then bluntly stated that Djokovic should not be considered a "victim" since he was the one who decided to enter Australia without being vaccinated.

"Australia is being consistent—no vaccination, no real explanation for why not, no admittance," Toure replied. "Djokovic is not a victim here. Why would Australia single out the #1 name brand for the tournament?"

Young Daddy @Toure John Isner @JohnIsner @Toure As a sovereign country, yes, you’re right. But he’s being singled out IMO. @Toure As a sovereign country, yes, you’re right. But he’s being singled out IMO. Australia is being consistent—no vaccination, no real explanation for why not, no admittance. Djokovic is not a victim here. Why would Australia single out the #1 name brand for the tournament? twitter.com/JohnIsner/stat… Australia is being consistent—no vaccination, no real explanation for why not, no admittance. Djokovic is not a victim here. Why would Australia single out the #1 name brand for the tournament? twitter.com/JohnIsner/stat…

It is rumored that Djokovic received a medical exemption based on the fact that he had contracted COVID-19 in the past six months. John Isner, on his part, reckons the Serb had a legitimate reason for receiving an exemption, especially since it was approved by the State of Victoria and Tennis Australia.

For the uninitiated, the medical exemption was approved by a panel of experts appointed by the Victorian Department of Health.

John Isner @JohnIsner @Toure He clearly had an explanation which we don’t know what it was otherwise it wouldn’t have been approved by the state and TA. @Toure He clearly had an explanation which we don’t know what it was otherwise it wouldn’t have been approved by the state and TA.

Also Read Article Continues below

"He clearly had an explanation which we don’t know what it was otherwise it wouldn’t have been approved by the state and TA," Isner replied.

Edited by Arvind Sriram