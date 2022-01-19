What is Novak Djokovic's sponsorship status with key partners after recent controversies?

In an interview with Forbes, Novak Djokovic's key sponsors, including Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), Hublot and Lacoste, commented on their relationship with the Serb following his vaccination saga.

While RBI and Hublot remain unaffected even after all the controversy, Lactose cast doubt over its endorsement deal with the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic was deported on Sunday after a three-judge panel of the Federal Court upheld his visa cancelation order. The Serb's visa was revoked for a second time by Immigration Minister Alex Hawk last week.

In the interview, RBI stated that its partnership with Djokovic was announced well before the Serb revealed his COVID-19 vaccination status. The bank hinted that his deportation from Australia will not affect its partnership with the World's No. 1 player.

Similarly, by refusing to comment on any of Djokovic's "personal decisions," Swiss watchmaker Hublot stated that it will "continue its partnership" with the tennis ace.

"This [sponsorship] decision by RBI was made long before the current reporting on Novak Djokovic and his Covid-19 vaccination status, or his participation in the Australian Open,” said RBI in a statement.

Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championships 2021

“Novak Djokovic is his own person. We cannot comment on any of his personal decisions. Hublot will continue its partnership with the world number 1 tennis player," Hublot said in a statement.

The only sponsor unsure about its future with the Serb was French clothing company Lactoste. Its spokesperson remarked that the company will “review the events that have accompanied his presence in Australia.”

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Djokovic's other sponsors, including the likes of Asics, Head, Lemero, NetJets, Peugeot and Ultimate Software Group, didn't respond to Forbes' request for comment.

Novak Djokovic earned a whopping $30 million from endorsment deals in 2021

Novak Djokovic emerged in fourth position on Forbes' list of highest-paid tennis players in 2021, earning a total of $34.5 million. Interestingly, he earned $30 million from sponsorship deals, which accounts for 87% of his total earnings.

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals 2021

Despite being the player with the highest amount of on-court earnings to date, it is evident that Djokovic earns a major part of his income through various sponsorship deals. He will be hoping his recent controversies do not become an obstacle to his current endorsements, as well as those in the future.

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl

Djokovic is the first professional tennis player to reach $150 million in winnings. He also owns five of the 10 highest single-season prize money totals in history.

elitesportsny.com/2021/07/06/nov… Novak Djokovic makes money history at WimbledonDjokovic is the first professional tennis player to reach $150 millionin winnings. He also owns five of the 10 highest single-season prize money totals in history. Novak Djokovic makes money history at WimbledonDjokovic is the first professional tennis player to reach $150 million❗️ in winnings. He also owns five of the 10 highest single-season prize money totals in history.elitesportsny.com/2021/07/06/nov…

The World No. 1 is currently in Serbia and his return to the tour is uncertain at the moment. With France announcing a mandatory vaccination policy recently, Djokovic's defense of his French Open title in 2022 could be in doubt.

