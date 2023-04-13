What racquets do Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray use?

The big guns of men's tennis - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - are still going strong in their respective careers. While Nadal had one of the best years of his career in 2022, Djokovic came back strong after his unexpected roadblock at the start of last season to win his 22nd Grand Slam at the 2023 Australian Open.

Murray, on the other hand, may not have added a trophy to his cabinet in recent times, but the Brit's drive towards achieving success and regaining top form has been absolutely sensational.

Tennis is a sport that requires skill, strategy, and physical ability. It is no secret that the equipment a player uses can have a significant impact on their performance. In this article, we will be exploring the racquets used by three of the biggest names in tennis: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

#1 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is known for his aggressive style of play, using his speed and power to dominate opponents from behind the baseline. The Spaniard is also famous for his signature forehand, which is one of the most feared shots in the game.

Nadal uses the Babolat Pure Aero racquet, which is designed for players who generate a lot of spin and power. The racquet's aerodynamic frame and string pattern allows for maximum spin and control, which is essential for Nadal's playing style.

The Babolat Pure Aero has a unique frame design, featuring an elliptical shape and a larger sweet spot. The racquet's frame is made from high-quality graphite, which makes it lightweight and durable. Nadal strings his racquet with Babolat RPM Blast, a co-polyester string that provides excellent control and spin.

#2 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is known for his all-around game, using his incredible speed, agility, and mental toughness to outmaneuver opponents. The Serbian's playing style requires a racquet that provides excellent control and stability, which is why he uses the Head PT113B.

Its frame is completely different in specs to the Head Graphene 360+ Speed Pro but is painted in the same colors to look as similar as possible for marketing reasons. The World No. 1's racquet has a dense string pattern and a thin beam, which provides excellent control and precision.

The racquet's graphene technology also makes it incredibly stable, which is essential for his aggressive style of play. The racquet is strung with Luxilon Alupower, a co-polyester string that provides excellent control and durability.

#3 Andy Murray

2016 French Open - Day Fifteen

Andy Murray is known for his excellent defensive skills and his ability to retrieve seemingly impossible shots. The Scottish player uses the Head Pro Tour 630 (PT57A), which is designed for players who require excellent control and maneuverability.

The Pro Tour 630 (PT57A) has a unique frame design, featuring a rounder shape and a larger sweet spot. The racquet's frame is made from high-quality graphite, which makes it lightweight and durable. Murray strings his racquet with Luxilon Alupower, a co-polyester string that provides excellent control and durability.

Two other players from a different era who used this racquet include Thomas Muster and Gustavo Kuerten. While the racquet that he endorses has a head size of 98 square inches, the racquet that he actually uses is smaller (95 sq.in) and the strung weight is nine oz more than the Head Graphene 360 Radical Pro.

It is interesting to note that all three players use co-polyester strings, which are known for their excellent control and durability. These strings are also great for generating spin, which is essential for the modern game.

While the racquets used by Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray are all different, they share some similarities. All three racquets are designed for players who require excellent control and stability, and all three racquets are strung with co-polyester strings.

All three players are sponsored by their respective racquet brands. Nadal is sponsored by Babolat, Djokovic is sponsored by Head, and Murray is also sponsored by Head. These sponsorship deals are worth millions of dollars and are a testament to the popularity of these players and the impact they've had on the tennis world.

The racquets used by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray are essential tools that help them perform at the highest level. Each player has chosen a racquet that complements their unique playing style.

