"What's your favorite Sugarpova candy?"- When Novak Djokovic crashed Grigor Dimitrov's press conference to ask him about then-partner Maria Sharapova

Novak Djokovic once crashed Grigor Dimitrov's press conference during the 2014 Indian Wells Masters.

Dimitrov was quite a talented prospect in his early days as an ATP professional and also dated Maria Sharapova from 2012 to 2015. The Bulgarian was seeded 15th at the tournament and booked his place in the third round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Robin Haase. He was speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference when Novak Djokovic, ever the prankster, intervened.

The Serb called Dimitrov the best looking guy on tour and said that they could talk about something else apart from tennis, seeing as he had already had too much success on the tour that year.

"My friend Grigor here, best-looking guy on the tour," he said. "You don't need to talk about tennis too much. You had so much success this year. Let's talk about your looks."

Dimitrov agreed to the demand, making the two burst out laughing. Djokovic then left the room but had one parting message for the Bulgarian as he asked him about his favorite Sugarpova candy -- the confectionery brand Maria Sharapova launched in 2012.

Dimitrov responded:

"Flirty Sour".

The Bulgarian eventually went on to be eliminated in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters after losing to Ernests Gulbis. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, on the other hand, won the tournament by beating Roger Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) in the final.

Maria Sharapova competed in the women's singles tournament in Indian Wells but suffered a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 defeat to Camila Giorgi in the third round.

Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov have locked horns on 12 occasions

Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov have faced each other on 12 occasions so far, with the Serb winning 11 of them. The first meeting between the two came in the 2012 Shanghai Masters, with the World No. 1 winning 6-3, 6-2.

The only time Dimitrov beat the Serb was in the second round of the 2013 Madrid Open, winning 7-6(6), 6-7(8), 6-3. The two never locked horns in any finals but did square off in two semifinals -- the most notable of which came at Wimbledon in 2014, with the 35-year-old 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(7).

The most recent clash between the Serb and Dimitrov came in the third round of the 2023 Italian Open. Djokovic won the opening set 6-3 but the Bulgarian bounced back to take the second set 6-4. The Serb, however, dominated the final set and won it 6-1 to book his place in the fourth round.

